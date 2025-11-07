From new projects to reforms, see how next year will reshape living in the UAE
Dubai: The UAE is gearing up for a transformative 2026, with major projects and initiatives set to reshape how residents travel, learn, live, and engage with the environment.
From high-speed Etihad Rail connecting cities in record times new education reforms to a nationwide single-use plastics ban, next year promises faster journeys, greener living, and stronger community connections across the country.
Etihad Rail is on track to launch passenger services in 2026, promising a modern, safe, and fully integrated railway network. The service will connect 11 cities, from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah on the east coast.
Fast travel times: Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes, Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 105 minutes, and Abu Dhabi to Ruwais in 70 minutes.
Capacity: Each train can carry up to 400 passengers, with multiple daily trips. Passenger numbers are projected to reach 36.5 million annually by 2030.
Benefits: Reduced road congestion and improved connectivity for individuals, families, and communities across the UAE.
India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch its CBSE Global Curriculum in April 2026. This will be implemented across all CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE and other countries, offering students a more globalised education framework.
Dubai is taking urban mobility to new heights with electric air taxis expected to operate by 2026. This could make intercity travel faster than ever, with trips to Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, or Fujairah taking under 30 minutes.
Capacity and speed: Each air taxi carries four passengers plus a pilot, covering 200+ kilometres at speeds over 300km/h.
Vertiports: The first vertiport is under construction at Dubai International Airport, with more planned near Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Mall, and the American University of Dubai.
The UAE will introduce a nationwide ban on the import, production, and trade of single-use plastic products starting January 1, 2026, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced in June 2025.
Dubai’s ban will extend to single-use plastic cups and lids, cutlery, food containers and plates from January 2026
This builds on previous measures, including the 2024 ban on single-use plastic bags and the 2025 restrictions on Styrofoam cups, containers, stirrers, and tablecloths.
All single-use bags have already been prohibited since June 2024 under Executive Council Resolution No. (124) of 2023, issued by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.
A single Gulf visa is expected to launch in 2026, simplifying travel across GCC countries. Announced by Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the initiative comes after four years of coordination among member states and aims to strengthen tourism as a major economic pillar alongside oil and trade.
The GCC unified tourist visa, also known as GCC Grand Tourist Visa, will allow visitors to travel freely across all six member states - the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, using a single entry permit.
Dubai drivers can look forward to real-time parking updates from 2026. Parkin is rolling out a major tech upgrade, installing cameras, sensors, and digital tools across multi-storey, off-street, and high-demand on-street parking.
Impact: Faster parking, reduced congestion, and a smoother driving experience across the city.
Scale: The upgrade will cover over 250,000 parking spaces in Dubai.
Next year will be a year of travel opportunities, with UAE airlines adding new destinations and boosting existing services.
Etihad airways: Eight new routes launch in the first half of 2026, including Baku (Azerbaijan), Yerevan (Armenia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Bucharest (Romania), Salalah (Oman), and Krakow (Poland).
Emirates: Dubai–London/Gatwick flights will triple, with four round trips daily from February 2026.
Travel trends: Increased flight options respond to growing demand and global search trends, making 2026 an ideal year for holiday planning.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2026 the ‘Year of Family’ - emphasising the family as the cornerstone of UAE society. The initiative focuses on supporting family values, preserving culture and national identity, and building a strong future for generations through family-centred programmes and initiatives.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox