Dubai: If you are looking to hire a maid, nanny or any other domestic worker for assistance at home, the process for applying for a domestic worker’s visa in the UAE is extremely easy. The application process has been streamlined by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), and all domestic workers need to be hired through approved Tadbeer centres.

But before you start the process, there are a few factors you need to keep in mind.

Here are the details.

What is a Tadbeer centre?

Image Credit: Huda Tabrez/Gulf News

A Tadbeer centre is a franchise service centre authorised by MOHRE, to offer services on behalf of the Ministry. These service centres offer comprehensive services related to recruiting foreign domestic workers according to the rules and regulations stipulated by the Ministry.

Who is a domestic worker?

A worker who is hired to work for a family is referred to as a domestic worker. The UAE has a Domestic Labour Law, which establishes the principle of informed consent, ensuring that domestic workers are aware of the terms of the contract, the nature of their work, their salary and days off.

There are different categories of domestic workers, with the following occupations listed as per the UAE’s laws:

1. Housemaid/servant

2. Sailor

3. Guard

4. Shepherd

5. Jockey

6. Tamer

7. Falcon care-taker

8. Worker

9. Housekeeper

10. Cook

11. Nanny/babysitter

12. Farm worker/grower

13. Gardener

14. Personal trainer/coach

15. Private tutor

16. Home nurse

17. Personal assistant

18. Private agricultural engineer

19. Personal/family driver.

So, you can hire a domestic worker for any of the purposes listed above, through a Tadbeer centre in the UAE.

Domestic worker rights

As per Federal Decree Law No.9 of 2022 Concerning Domestic Workers and Its Amendments, domestic workers are entitled to:

o payment of wages, as set out in the standard contract, within 10 days from the day they are due.

o One day of paid rest per week.

o 12 hours of rest per day, including eight hours of consecutive rest.

o 30 days of paid annual leave.

o a round-trip ticket home every two years.

o 30 days of sick leave per year.

o possession of their personal identification papers such as passports, IDs etc.

Where can I find a Tadbeer service centre?

There are over 100 Tadbeer centres across the UAE, and you can find one near you, through the MOHRE website.

1. Visit mohre.gov.ae

2. Click on the ‘Services’ on the menu on the top, and then select ‘Approved services centres’.

3. You will then need to select ‘Domestic workers Services Centres’.

Process for hiring a domestic worker

Now that you are aware of the laws and regulations related to the hiring of domestic worker, let’s look at the process. According to Marwa Alahmad, Centre Manager for Al Forsan Tadbeer Centre’s Dubai branch, the process is extremely easy.

“You can either choose a maid or nanny that you know and hire them on a Tadbeer sponsorship or your own sponsorship. If you do not have a nanny in mind, you can also reach out to a Tadbeer centre and give them your requirements. They will help you find a match as per your and your family’s needs. In fact, you don’t even have to visit a Tadbeer centre to get the work done. You can make the request online, and a worker can come and collect the necessary documents from you to start the process,” she said.

Once you submit the required documents and make the payment, the Tadbeer centre will begin the process, by applying for the worker’s visa, getting them to the UAE, if they are hired from abroad, and completing the medical fitness test and Emirates ID application.

The whole process can anywhere between two to four weeks.

One-year or two-year visa?

Depending on whether the domestic worker is on your sponsorship or Tadbeer’s sponsorship, the required documents can vary. Another factor to keep in mind is that the cost, too, can vary, depending on who the sponsor is.

Abdul Nawshad Puthan, sales executive at Tadbeer MAF Domestic Workers Centre, explained how the process varies slightly depending on whether the applicant is a UAE national or expatriate.

“If you are an expatriate and have a regular residence visa, you can apply for a one-year domestic worker visa. For those that have a Golden Visa, you can get a two-year visa for your domestic worker,” he said.

Do I need to meet a salary requirement to hire a domestic worker?

If you are applying for a domestic worker’s visa on your own sponsorship, you will need to show that your salary is at least Dh25,000. If you and your spouse are both working professionals, it should also be sufficient if you both collectively have a salary of Dh25,000 according to Marwa.

Required documents

• Sponsor’s passport and residence visa copy and Emirates ID

• Ejari or registered tenancy contract

• Salary certificate or labour contract

• Bank statement for the past six months

How much does a domestic worker’s visa cost?

The cost of hiring a domestic worker also varies depending on whether you are getting a one-year or two-year visa. Also, different Tadbeer centres can give you a different price for the process, so it is advisable to do your research before you pick the centre that meets your needs.

You may also be required to provide a security deposit in the form of a guarantee cheque in certain circumstances.