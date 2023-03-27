Dubai: Within two minutes, Dubai residents can submit suggestions, comments and complaints to over 40 government entities around the clock through a single platform called ‘04’.

In three easy steps, users can contact entities such as, Dubai Police, Dubai Land Department (DLD), Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Dubai Health Authority.

The ’04 Platform’ was officially launched on March 21 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan made the announcement on Twitter, and said, “Dubai is creating a new model for the future government, where customers play a pivotal role as strategic partners in designing government services.”

How to use the ’04 Platform online’

Citizens, residents and visitors in Dubai can submit their feedback and complaints on the website - 04.gov.ae in three simple steps, here’s how:

1. Select one of the categories – Complaint, Suggest and Comment, by clicking on the button with an arrow icon.

2. Next, enter the case details – type in your feedback or complaint. Then, select the government entity and enter your mobile number.

3. Once that’s done, you will receive a reference number for tracking your case and any follow-up enquiries.

If you file a complaint, you also have the option to submit a suggestion to improve the service you complained about.



You can also record a voice note or attach supporting documents, but this is not mandatory.

Contact Dubai government departments through WhatsApp

The platform also supports submissions via its WhatsApp Business account. Users can add the number – 600500055, as a contact and message directly to provide their feedback.

How long does it take to respond to a case?

According to the ‘ 04 Platform’, complaints and comments will be responded to within five working days, while suggestions will be responded to within 15 working days.

How to follow up on a case

Customers can follow up on their cases by entering the reference number they received by email or SMS on the platform’s homepage.

What is the ‘04 Platform’

According to Digital Dubai Authority, which is in charge of overseeing the Dubai Government's digital services, the launch of the ‘04 Platform' aligns with the Emirate’s ‘Services 360’ policy.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the policy in May 2022 and it aims to develop government services and provide customers with a seamless, proactive, customised and integrated system that caters to customers’ expectations and needs.

You can find the complete list of the 40 government entities here: https://04.gov.ae/partners