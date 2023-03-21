Dubai: The Dubai Government has introduced the ‘04’ platform, which showcases 40 government entities, to improve customer engagement and elevate government excellence.
Making the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “Dubai is creating a new model for the future government, where customers play a pivotal role as strategic partners in designing government services.”
The unified interactive platform between Dubai Government and its customers will receive comments, suggestions and complaints in less than two minutes, with 40 government entities being part of the platform.
The platform will enable direct communication with frontline employees, and can capture submissions through social media channels as well. Complaints can also be sent on WhatsApp 600500055.
There will be an interactive dashboard for decision-makers and special access for people of determination.