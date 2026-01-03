GOLD/FOREX
UAE President visits Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed

They spoke about the role played by the founding generation in shaping the nation

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed today at his home in Abu Dhabi.

He engaged in cordial conversations with Sheikh Al Hamed and other attendees, reflecting the deep-rooted values of connection and solidarity that define Emirati society.

They spoke about the pivotal role played by the founding generation in shaping the nation, and their lasting contributions in service of its people. They also prayed for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

Accompanying the President were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of senior officials.

