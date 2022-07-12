Dubai: Need your labour card number for an application process but don’t know how to find it? A labour card or work permit is issued to all employees in the UAE by an authorised body like the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) or the free zone in which you might be working.

But what is the labour card number and how can you find it? Here is all you need to know.

Where can I find my labour card number?

You can find your labour card number through various platforms linked with MOHRE:

- The official MOHRE smartphone application – ‘MOHRE UAE’ on the App Store and ‘MOHRE’ on the Google Play Store

- A Tas’heel service centre. Tas’heel centres facilitate all transactions related to MOHRE.

Checking your labour card number through MOHRE app

The MOHRE app on the App Store. Image Credit: Screenshot/MOHRE

To find your labour card number through the MOHRE website, follow these steps:

1. Download the MOHRE app.

2. Log in using your UAE Pass.

3. Tap on your profile, which will show your photograph along with the title ‘Employee’

The app will then show you all the details related to your employment, including your Labour card number, issue date and expiry date.

You can also view a digital copy of your labour card by scrolling down and tapping on ‘View Labour card’.

The app also provides other details and documents that are on the MOHRE system, including your passport copy and employment contract.

Checking your labour card number through Tas’heel

Another easy way to access your labour card number is by visiting a Tas’heel service centre near you. Tas’heel centres are located across the UAE, and you can visit one to request for details of your employment, including your labour card number or employment contract copy.

Why do I need my labour card number?