Dubai: Switching jobs, or planning to move out of the UAE? Regardless of what your situation is, if you are leaving a job in the UAE, it is essential to ensure that your work permit or ‘labour card’ is cancelled.

Work permits are issued by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and need to be renewed with the Ministry, as per their duration. Failing to do so can lead to fines being levied on the work permit. But if a labour card is not cancelled, who is liable to pay the fines – the employer or the employee? Gulf News spoke to legal experts to find out.

Situations when a company shuts down

According to Mohamed Gamal, Legal Adviser at Kaden Boriss Legal Consultants Dubai, if a company is about to close, all employees must be notified and given their rights in terms of notice period and end-of-service compensation.

“If that has not happened , the employee has the right to hold the company accountable through labour complaints and then refer to the court for receipt of his or her benefits,” Gamal said.

Once the labour complaint is filed, the case may be settled amicably between the two parties, before it goes to court. In such a situation, the company is required to cancel the employee’s work permit, after getting a written confirmation from the employee that he or she has received all the end-of-service benefits.

In case the matter is not settled amicably, it is taken to court. Once a judgement is given, the worker should ensure that he or she applies for cancellation of work permit.

“The worker must apply to MOHRE within 14 days from the date of the judgement to cancel the work permit so that he or she can work again and modify his or her status in the country within 30 days from the date of cancellation of the work permit and his residence permit,” Gamal said.

Failing to cancel your work permit can have serious consequences, according to Gamal, including an ‘administrative ban’.