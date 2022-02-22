Dubai: Employers and employees can now appeal labour complaints through a new committee established by The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).MOHRE announced the formation of the new committee through their official social media channels on February 22.

This means that an employee or employer can appeal a decision made by MOHRE. The committee will review and assess complaints and grievances filed by both parties, regarding MOHRE’s decisions.

The implementation of the committee will provide employers and employees with a special channel to voice their concerns, related to work permits, the suspension of an establishment or to appeal against the prohibition of issuing a work permit.

How can I request to appeal a decision made by MOHRE?

As per MOHRE's website -www.mohre.gov.ae, these are the following instructions:

“The Ministerial decision set a time limit of 30 days for filing the appeal request, calculated from the date on which the appellant became aware of the Ministry's decision against him, provided that the request is substantiated and all supporting documents are attached to it.

“The appeal request will be decided within 15 working days from the date of its submission, and the appellant and other organisational units of the Ministry shall be informed of their decision to take the necessary measures.”

The appellant must submit the request to appeal a decision made by MOHRE through the official website – mohre.gov.ae or the mobile application available on the iOS App Store and Google Play. To track the status of their request, login or create an account on the ministry’s website or through the call centre – 80060.

How to file a labour complaint

If you are in a position where you want to file a labour complaint because of unpaid overtime work or if your employer has unfairly dismissed you, you can raise your grievances with MOHRE.

Here are the following steps:

You can file a complaint with MOHRE through the following options:

1. Call the Ministry’s hotline on 800 60.



2. Download the MOHRE app and file a labour complaint



3. Visit www.mohre.gov.ae and select the option for filing a labour complaint.

You would need to create an account if you are choosing the second and third options. You would need your passport details and work permit (labour card) number to do so.

Once you file a complaint, you will receive a call within 72 working hours from a legal advisor, who will try to initially find an amicable solution to the issue.