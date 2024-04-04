1. Dubai Festival City

• The mall's Festival Bay will host firework displays at 10pm each night from April 5 to 7, to mark the last week of Ramadan.

• Also, don’t miss out on the special Eid firework celebrations to mark the Eid on April 10 at 8pm.

Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Supplied

2. Hatta, Dubai

For a picturesque view, head to the mountainsides at Hatta to witness the firework show on April 10 at 8pm.

Hatta is located around 130km south-east of central Dubai and it is one of the oldest preserved heritage areas in the UAE. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Stock

3. Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi

• Yas Island will also host a fireworks display along the Yas Bay Waterfront.

• Catch the show during the first three days of Eid at 9pm each night.

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is one of the popular leisure and tourist attractions in the UAE. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

4. Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi

• Celebrate Eid at Marsana Beach at Al Hudayriyat Island, for a family friendly experience.

• Enjoy a fireworks display on the first day of Eid at 9pm.

• On the second day of Eid, the area will also host Eid activities and celebrations from 5pm to 11pm.

5. Al Seef, Dubai

Al Seef, the waterfront promenade located along Dubai Creek, will host a display of fireworks on April 11 at 8pm.

Al Seef is a waterfront promenade located along Dubai Creek and it is divided into two sections a heritage area featuring old architecture, and a second space featuring more contemporary design. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

6. Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Enjoy stunning views of the fireworks on Bluewaters Island, opposite JBR. The show takes place on April 12 at 8 pm. You can watch from the island's promenade, the bridge connecting Bluewaters and JBR, or from the waterfront restaurants.

New Year's Eve fireworks at Bluewaters Island from 2023. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Supplied.

7. Global Village, Dubai

You can also enjoy daily musical fireworks at Global Village from April 10 to 14 at 9pm. While you are there, you can also stop by the Eid Wonder Souq which has a variety of stalls offering Eid gifts and souvenirs. Alongside the fireworks, there will also be a lineup of over 200 daily cultural and entertainment shows at Global Village.

Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Supplied

8. Dubai Parks and Resorts

At RIVERLAND, there will be a laser show along with the fireworks, lighting up the night sky three times a day from April 10 to 12.

It is important to note that while most of the fireworks stated on the list can be viewed for free, you will need to purchase entry tickets to Global Village and Dubai Parks and Resorts to view the Eid fireworks show.