Dubai: Eid Al Fitr is almost here and several popular attractions in the UAE are gearing up to celebrate the holiday with a glowing display of fireworks. Get ready to be wowed by these spectacular shows across Dubai and Abu Dhabi!
1. Dubai Festival City
• The mall's Festival Bay will host firework displays at 10pm each night from April 5 to 7, to mark the last week of Ramadan.
• Also, don’t miss out on the special Eid firework celebrations to mark the Eid on April 10 at 8pm.
2. Hatta, Dubai
For a picturesque view, head to the mountainsides at Hatta to witness the firework show on April 10 at 8pm.
3. Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi
• Yas Island will also host a fireworks display along the Yas Bay Waterfront.
• Catch the show during the first three days of Eid at 9pm each night.
4. Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi
• Celebrate Eid at Marsana Beach at Al Hudayriyat Island, for a family friendly experience.
• Enjoy a fireworks display on the first day of Eid at 9pm.
• On the second day of Eid, the area will also host Eid activities and celebrations from 5pm to 11pm.
5. Al Seef, Dubai
Al Seef, the waterfront promenade located along Dubai Creek, will host a display of fireworks on April 11 at 8pm.
6. Bluewaters Island, Dubai
Enjoy stunning views of the fireworks on Bluewaters Island, opposite JBR. The show takes place on April 12 at 8 pm. You can watch from the island's promenade, the bridge connecting Bluewaters and JBR, or from the waterfront restaurants.
7. Global Village, Dubai
You can also enjoy daily musical fireworks at Global Village from April 10 to 14 at 9pm. While you are there, you can also stop by the Eid Wonder Souq which has a variety of stalls offering Eid gifts and souvenirs. Alongside the fireworks, there will also be a lineup of over 200 daily cultural and entertainment shows at Global Village.
8. Dubai Parks and Resorts
At RIVERLAND, there will be a laser show along with the fireworks, lighting up the night sky three times a day from April 10 to 12.
It is important to note that while most of the fireworks stated on the list can be viewed for free, you will need to purchase entry tickets to Global Village and Dubai Parks and Resorts to view the Eid fireworks show.