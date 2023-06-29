1. Enjoy the view from the Jais Viewing Deck Park

Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park has seven viewing decks offering 360-degree vistas of the Hajar mountains Image Credit: Image courtesy of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Want to know what it’s like being 1,934 metres above sea level? Go up the Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park.

To reach the viewing deck, you must take the 20km winding road around the mountains leading to Jebel Jais. The road is accessible by cars, 4X4s, motorbikes, and cycles.

Once there, you will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the mountain range that was formed over 70 million years ago, from seven viewing decks. You can also see some date wadis, villages, and the Arabian Gulf from these decks.

Shops located there also sell snacks and meals, making it a perfect spot for a getaway with family and friends.

Cost: Free

Timings

· Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm.

· Saturday, Saturday, and public holidays from 8am to 9pm.

2. Explore RAK Creek on an abra

Panoramic view of Ras Al Khaimah over the mangrove forest.

If you want to explore RAK’s creek and get a view of the mangroves, you can hop onto an abra or water taxi for Dh10, which will take you to one of these five locations:

1. Corniche Station 1

2. Corniche Station 2

3. Hilton Garden Inn Station

4. Manar Mall Station

How do I purchase the tickets for the abra?

Customers can book the abra or purchase tickets by visiting the marine transport stations located in Al Qawasim Corniche. You can pay for the tickets by cash or credit card.

How much is the abra fee?

The fee is Dh10 per station.

For a 30-minute drive around the Creek, the cost is Dh150.

For 60 minutes, the cost is Dh300.

Children below the age of two can travel for free.

Timings

From Monday to Friday: 10am to 7pm

Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays: 10am to 9pm

3. National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah

Image Credit: Supplied

Cost: Dh5. Children under three enter for free

The national museum contains artefacts from trading civilisations that have existed in this region since 5000 BC. Ras Al Khaimah is one of the few places that has continuously been inhabited throughout its history, making it one of the longest-settled places in the world. The museum exhibits highlight the long trading history of the Emirate. According to Visit Ras Al Khaimah, the museum was previously the primary residence of the ruling family.

Timings: 8 am to 6 pm

4. Flamingo Beach

Aerial view at Flamingo beach in Ras Al Khaimah. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Cost: Free

The beach is in the west of the UAE and is ideal for families because of its shallow shores and lack of currents.

The beach has a walking track, a volleyball court and various shaded seating areas. You can also set up a barbecue at the beach or enjoy the sunset and beach views from one of the many eateries located along the beach.

Location