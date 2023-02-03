Dubai: Searching for a barbecue spot in Abu Dhabi? Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) released a detailed list of designated areas where visitors are permitted to barbecue on Tuesday, January 31.

According to DMT, barbecues are only permitted in areas equipped with designated stone and concrete grills. The local municipal authority also stated that the use of charcoal or wood-burning equipment is prohibited in areas where barbecues are not permitted.

So, if you are planning to fire up the grill over the weekend, here are some spots you can try to visit in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain:

Abu Dhabi Island

1. Parks 1, 2, 4 and 5 - Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street

You will need to take the Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20) to reach these parks. Driving from the Al Bateen area, towards the Musaffah bridge, you will find all these parks to your right, after you cross the head office of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

2. Dolphin Park - Sheikh Zayed Street

Dolphin Park is located inside the Eastern Mangrove Park, near Qasar Al Bahar palace. If you are driving from Abu Dhabi City, you will need to take Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan street (E10) towards the Eastern Mangrove Park. As soon as you cross Qasar Al Bahar to your left, you will find Dolphin Park. Free parking is available near the park.

3. Al Zafranah Park - Muroor Road

Al Zafranah Park is located close to the Al Bateen Executive Airport. Take Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street and drive straight towards the airport, in the direction of Abu Dhabi City. Once you pass the airport, take the exit for Dhafeer Street. Then, take a right turn towards Al Tanawu Street, which will lead you towards Al Zafranah Park.

4. Delma Park - between Sultan bin Zayed Street and Dalma Street

When driving down Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10), turn right onto Sheikh Fatima Bin Mubarak Street. You will find the park to your right. Take the turn for Hameem Street to reach the park entrance.

The following parks are located along the popular Corniche Street and have barbecue facilities. When driving from Emirates Palace, in the direction of Mina Harbour, you will find all these parks to your right, starting from:

5. Family Park 1 - between Al Hosn Street and Khalid bin Al Waleed Street



6. Family Park 2 - between Mubarak Bin Muhammad Street and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street



7. Al Nawfal Park – between Al Maqar Street and Al Yazwah Street



8. Al Boom Park - between Al Yazwah Street and Al Bateen Street



9. Al Saji Gardens - between Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street and Al Bateen Street



10. Heritage Park - between Zahya Street and Mina traffic signal

Areas with barbecue facilities - Main Land

11. Rabdan Park

You can find this park in the Bain Al Jasrain area in Abu Dhabi. Take the Al Maqta Bridge, when coming from Abu Dhabi city centre, and as soon as you cross the bridge, take the exit towards Al Khor Street. At the third roundabout, take the left towards Al Dheed Street. Drive for one kilometre to reach the park, which will be to your right.

12. Khalifa Park - Khalifa City

Khalifa City has several community parks, and you can visit Khalifa Park if you want to barbecue. On the E10 Road, take the exit towards Hamamah Street. At the roundabout, turn right to reach the park.

13. Al Kadi Park – Al Shamkha

You can find this community park in the Al Shamkha area, along Al Minhal Street. The easiest way to reach the park is by entering the following plus code in the navigation app on your smartphone: 9MPQ+CP Abu Dhabi

14. Al Bairaq Park – Al Shamkha

The park is located near the Shamkha e-irrigation and pumping station on the Jabal Al Barakah street in Al Shamkha 6. With the station to your right, drive down the street for 200metres, and you will find the park to your left. You can also enter the following plus code in the navigation app on your smartphone: 9PP7+VF Abu Dhabi

15. Al Wathba Park and Garden - Al Wathba

This park is located along Al Wathba street. Driving from Abu Dhabi city centre, take Al Rawdah Street (E30) and take the exit towards Al Wathbah Street. You will find the park to your right.

16. Al Katem Park

You will find this small community park when driving down Al Ain Road (E22), away from Abu Dhabi city. Take the exit from the highway as soon as you cross the Al Khatam petrol station on your right, to reach the park.

17. Al Adlah Park

This is another community park, within the Al Adhlah community. When driving down the Sweihan Road (E20) take the exit going towards Al Haffar Road. Next, take the exit for Al Adlah street at the first roundabout. You will find Al Adlah Park to your right.

18. Gateway Park - Yas Island

Gateway Park is located within Yas Park on Yas Island. When you are on the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed road (E12), driving towards Yas Island, you will find the Gateway Park to your right, as soon as you cross the bridge and enter Yas Island.

Al Ain City

19. Al Salamat Family Park

Take the E22 route and then exit the main road. Then, take the right exit on the roundabout towards Al Qateefah Street. Continue driving on the street and take the right lane exit. Once you are on that lane, it will lead you to the park.

20. Al Khaznah Park

The park is located along the E22 road. Exit the main road and take the exit towards First Street to reach the park.

21. Green Mubazzarah Park

This is a popular park for residents and visitors, which you can find on your way to Jebel Hafeet. When driving towards the Jebel Hafeet mountain, take the exit for Green Mubazarah chalets, to reach the park.

22. Hili Archaeological Park

The park is located in Hili area of Al Ain, near the UAE and Oman Border. Take the Al Athar street, which will take you directly to the Hili Archaeological Park, which is where the street ends.

23. Al Sulaimi Park

The park is located along the Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street in Al Ain. Driving from the Zayed Central Library roundabout, towards Al Ain Civil Defence, you will find the park to your right.

24. Al Foah Park

The park is located along Al Tawwash street in the Al Foah area.

25. Al Shwaib Family Park

The easiest way to reach the park is by entering the following plus code in your phone’s navigation app: PQQQ+RCF - Alain

26. Nahil Family Park

This is one of the many parks located along the Sweihan Road (E20), near the Nahil Civil Defence Centre. The easiest way to reach the park is by entering the following plus code in your phone’s navigation app: GG85+2R8 - Nahil - Abu Dhabi.

27. Al Hayer Park

Both the Al Hayer Park and the Al Hayer Theme Park (mentioned below) can be found on either side of Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Street, in the Al Hayer area. To reach the Al Hayer Park, enter the following plus code in your phone’s navigation app: HPRV+CQ Bin Asmad, Abu Dhabi

28. Al Hayer Theme Park