Dubai: As the UAE experiences weather fluctuations, Dubai Municipality has announced that public parks and beaches will be closed.

In a post on its official account on X (previously Twitter), the municipality said: “Due to the prevailing weather fluctuations and to ensure your safety, we announce the temporary closure of Dubai beaches, public parks, and affiliated open markets [on] Thursday. Your safety is our priority.”

In another notification on its official social media accounts, the municipality said: “Our teams are ready round the clock to swiftly respond to and address reports resulting from weather fluctuations and rainfall across all Dubai, ensuring public safety. Reach out to us via 800 900 or through WhatsApp. Stay safe.”

Residents can send a WhatsApp message on the same number – 800 900 – to reach out to the municipality.

Earlier, Dubai Municipality had also shared tips and guidelines to follow during rainy weather, on its official social media accounts.

The tips included how to keep your home safe by securing electrical connections indoors and cleaning the internal rain gutters in the house or building. The municipality also asked residents to secure any furniture or items that may get swept away in windy conditions.