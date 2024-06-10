As per Article 43(1), the notice period should not be less than 30 days or more than 90 days. This notice period comes into effect if the contract is terminated by either party – the employer or the employee.

If your employer does not give you the notice, they should give you a compensation in lieu of the notice period, as per Article 43(3) of the Labour Law.

You will continue to receive your full salary for the work that you do during this notice period, and you can also take a day off every week as an unpaid leave, if you need to attend job interviews.

For all the rights that come into effect when you face job loss, read our detailed guide here.

Also read UAE Labour Law: 7 things to know about your notice period

Avoid these mistakes