Dubai: If you find out that you have just lost your job, it may give you some support to find out that you still have one month to figure out your next career move. This is because as per the UAE Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 – workers should receive a notice of at least one month, when a work contract is terminated.
Minimum 30 day notice
Article 43 of the UAE Labour Law sets out the rules that need to be followed in terms of the notice period that comes into effect when a work contract ends.
As per Article 43(1), the notice period should not be less than 30 days or more than 90 days. This notice period comes into effect if the contract is terminated by either party – the employer or the employee.
If your employer does not give you the notice, they should give you a compensation in lieu of the notice period, as per Article 43(3) of the Labour Law.
You will continue to receive your full salary for the work that you do during this notice period, and you can also take a day off every week as an unpaid leave, if you need to attend job interviews.
Avoid these mistakes
There are some mistakes, however, that can get you fired from your job with immediate effect. These conditions are outlined in Article 44 of the Labour Law, titled 'Cases of the worker's dismissal without notice'. These include gross violations like the worker submitting forged educational certificates or causing gross physical losses to the employer.