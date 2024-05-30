As per the post, both parties – the employer or the employee – can terminate the work contract as long as they are complying with these terms and conditions.

Seven terms and conditions related to the notice period

As per the post, these are the terms and conditions that need to be adhered to when an employment contract is terminated:

1. The notice period shall not be less than 30 days or exceed 90 days.

2. The worker is required to fulfil their duties throughout the notice period.

3. The non-compliant party compensates the other for the notice period with a notice allowance payment.

4. The notice period allowance equals the full wage or a proportion for the remaining period.

5. If the employer terminates the contract, the worker is entitled to one unpaid day off weekly during the notice period for job searching, with at least three days’ notice.

6. Notice period allowance is calculated based on the worker's most recent wage, whether received monthly, weekly, daily, or hourly.

7. The notice allowance of piece-rate wage workers is determined by the average daily wage, according to the UAE Labour Law and its implementing regulations.

However, there may be instances when you may be able to resign without requiring to serve your notice period. This happens in situations when your rights may not have been fulfilled by the employer or if the workplace is an unsafe environment for employees. For more details on what these four instances are, read our detailed guide here.