Article 45 – Leaving work without notice

The worker can quit work without notice, while retaining his rights upon end of service, in any of the following cases:

1. The employer’s breach of his obligations towards the worker stipulated in the contract, this Decree-Law or the resolutions issued for its implementation, provided that the worker notifies the Ministry fourteen (14) working days before the date of quitting work and without the employer’s rectification and removal of the effects resulting from this breach despite being notified by the Ministry of the same.



2. It has been proven that the employer or its legal representative assaulted the worker, committed violence or harassment against him at work, provided that he informs the competent authorities and the Ministry within (5) five working days from the date on which he was able to report.



3. If there is a grave danger at the workplace that threatens the worker’s safety or health, provided that the employer is aware of its existence and does not take any actions that indicate its removal. Then, the Implementing Regulation hereof specifies the rules of the grave danger.



4. The employer instructs the worker to perform a work fundamentally different from the work agreed upon in the employment contract, without obtaining the worker’s written consent on the same, except for the necessity cases as per the provisions of Article (12) hereof.