1. You must receive a notice period, or the salary for the notice period.

Article 43(2) of the UAE Labour Law states that the worker is entitled to his or her full wage for the notice period (which can be anywhere between 30 to 90 days). The salary is calculated as per the last wage you were paid and unless your employer allows you to leave early, you will be required to continue working during the entire notice period.

2. You can take a day off every week to give interviews for a new job.

Another provision that is extremely helpful for a worker who is looking for a new job is that during your notice period, you will have the option to take a day off each week (without pay) to attend any interviews you may have lined up. You just need to make sure you inform your employer three days ahead of time.

3. The work permit cannot be cancelled until you get all your dues.

Once your contract is terminated, you should receive your end-of-service entitlement within 14 days. It is important to remember that your employer cannot submit the ‘work permit cancellation’ to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) unless you sign an acknowledgement that you have received all your dues, which includes your salary, gratuity and end-of-service settlement like unpaid commission or salary for unused annual leaves.

If your gratuity is delayed, you are within your rights to file a labour complaint.

4. You get an ILOE payout

You will also get an additional payout from the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme, as long as you have subscribed to it for 12 consecutive months. This can help supplement your end-of-service payout, as you would be getting 60 per cent of your basic salary each month, for three months. Make sure you file your claim within a month of the contract termination, and you should get the payout within two weeks of the claim being received by the service provider.

5. You are entitled to an experience certificate.

When applying for jobs, you would be asked to provide your job certificate. In the UAE, companies are legally required to provide this experience certificate to workers. This certificate is stamped by MOHRE and if you are facing any delays with receiving your experience certificate, you can apply for it directly through MOHRE. To know more, click here.

6. You get a grace period on your visa, which can help you sort out your immigration status.

Once your work permit and visa is cancelled, you will get a grace period of approximately one month. This may be longer in some specific cases and the exact date will be mentioned on the visa cancellation paper that you will receive. During this grace period, you then have the opportunity to regularise your residency status and apply for another visa if you wish to stay in the country. If a new company hires you, for example, your employer can apply for a new UAE residence visa for you. You can also apply for a family visa, if that option is available to you.

7. Repatriation ticket