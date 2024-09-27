1. Cut your commute costs – Get a blue nol card for half-price rides

For students in Dubai without a driver's licence, the Dubai Metro and public buses are essential for getting around. Daily transportation costs can add up, especially on a student budget, but the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) offers a solution. The personal 'blue' nol card provides a 50 per cent discount on all public transportation fares for students.

One special feature of this card is that it is linked to your Emirates ID, allowing you to recover your balance if the card gets lost. For a detailed guide on the required documents and process, click here.

2. Flight discounts (Emirates and Etihad)

If you are an international student, you can save on flights with UAE’s major airlines – Emirates and Etihad Airways. Emirates offers students a 10 per cent discount on Economy Class tickets and a 5 per cent discount on Business Class tickets. Just use the promo code ‘STUDENT’ when booking. Remember to carry a valid student ID or an acceptance letter, as you will need to present it at check-in.

Etihad offers a similar discount for full-time international students aged 18 to 32. You will get a 10 per cent discount on Economy and 5 per cent off Business Class. To access the offer, you need to sign up for the Etihad Guest loyalty programme on etihadguest.com. This discount applies to students studying in over 40 countries, and you can get more details here.

3. Student bank accounts with no minimum balance

Many UAE banks offer special student bank accounts with no minimum balance requirements. Some also provide free withdrawals and zero account opening fees. Banks such as Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) offer these options. To open a bank account, you must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Emirates ID.

4. Tech on a budget

Many popular technology brands offer student discounts on essential gadgets like laptops, smartphones, and tablets, from limited time offers, discounts, instalment plans and trade-in options for old devices.

5. Shopping and restaurant discounts

Popular fashion brands in the UAE also offer students discounts ranging from 10 to 20 per cent on clothing and accessories. All you need to do is show your valid student ID to enjoy the savings. Additionally, many food chains and cafes in the UAE offer discounts for university students. It is always a good idea to ask the store or restaurant if they offer student discounts, as some universities have exclusive deals with retail outlets for enrolled students.

6. Get fit for less: Gym membership discounts

If you are into fitness, you do not have to break the bank on expensive gym memberships. Many gyms offer special student discounts and to access these deals, you simply need to register on their websites with your school details.

7. Streaming platforms and software discounts

Students can also enjoy reduced rates on popular streaming services, offering discounts for students, allowing you to enjoy ad-free music at a lower cost. For students in creative fields, check your favourite media editing software to see if you can get discounts on monthly subscriptions to their suite of applications.

Exclusive discounts with the Fazaa student card - Is your university eligible?