Dubai: International students flying with UAE-based airlines – Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways, can get up to 10 per cent off on their next flight ticket. Both the UAE-based airlines offer students discounts on flights, but you are required to fulfil certain criteria in order to benefit from the discounted fares. Here are all the details.

Emirates student discount

Which students can get a discount on Emirates?

If you are between the ages of 16 and 31 years , Emirates is currently offering an exclusive discount and extra baggage benefits. When you make the booking, you can use the promotional code – ‘ STUDENT ’, and the discount will be applied. Just remember to carry a valid student ID or school acceptance letter, which you will be required to present during the check in.

Eligibility criteria for the Emirates student discount • This offer is available for full time students between 16 and 31 years of age at the time of the outbound travel date and who hold a valid student ID from an accredited school or university of higher education.



• You must be enrolled in a higher education institution and have your student ID or university acceptance letter available upon request at any airport check in counter.



• If you do not provide a valid student identification document, the student ticket and benefits will be forfeited and a new ticket at the applicable fare on the day of departure will be applied for travel.



• The discounted fares can only be booked for one student per booking, which means that only the student will be eligible for the discount, and not any accompanying guest, family members or relatives.



On its website, Emirates advises passengers to note that fares are subject to change without notice, and other restrictions may apply. To make sure you are aware of any changes to the fares or to get more information on whether you are eligible for the student discount, you can contact the Emirates customer service centre at +971 600 555 555



How much discount can I get?

The ongoing offer allows students to get a 10 per cent discount on Economy Class and a five per cent discount on Business Class fares.

Extra baggage allowance

Students also get an extra 10kg baggage allowance or one extra piece of baggage on top of the baggage allowance for the trip. However, this excludes journeys to or from Canada and the USA, where the standard baggage allowances will apply.

Flexible rescheduling options

As per Emirates, the special student offer allows free date change for tickets under the Flex and Flex Plus categories. However, if you are booking a ticket on the Saver fare, you would need to make a payment for rescheduling the trip. Also, additional charges will apply in case of no show as well as for ticket cancellation.

Till when is the offer valid?

According to Emirates, the offer is valid for new bookings until March 31, 2024.

Etihad Airways student flight deals

If you are a full-time international student who is between the ages of 18 and 32 years, you can save money on airfares on Etihad flights as well.

You can receive 10 per cent off on Economy Class tickets and five per cent off on Business Class tickets.

Is the student offer available for all international students?

This offer is only available to international students studying in the following countries:

1. Australia

2. Austria

3. Bahrain

4. Bangladesh

5. Belgium

6. China

7. Denmark

8. France

9. Germany

10. Greece

11. India

12. Indonesia

13. Ireland

14. Italy

15. Japan

16. Jordan

17. Kuwait

18. Lebanon

19. Malaysia

20. Maldives

21. Netherlands

22. Oman

23. Pakistan

24. Philippines

25. Portugal

26. Qatar

27. Russia

28. Saudi Arabia

29. Seychelles

30. Singapore

31. South Korea

32. Spain

33. Sri Lanka

34. Switzerland

35. Tanzania

36. Thailand

37. Turkey

38. UAE

39. UK

How do I claim the student offer?

In order to avail the student offer, you need to first become an ‘Etihad Guest’ member, which is the airline’s loyalty programme. You can complete the registration online, through the ‘Etihad Guest’ website www.etihadguest.com.

Required documents and details for student verification

You will also need to then verify your account as a student, by uploading the following documents on the Etihad Guest website:

• Etihad Guest member ID

• Full name

• Country of study

• Copy of student ID or acceptance letter – both documents should be in English.

The Etihad Guest team will verify your student details and send you an email within five working days, after which you will be part of the airline’s student programme.

When booking your flights on the Etihad website, enter your Etihad Guest ID to receive the discounted ticket prices for students.

When does the student offer expire?

This is only applicable for new bookings made until June 30, 2024.

The flight ticket discount is only for a one passenger booking. The discount will not apply if multiple guests are travelling on the same booking.