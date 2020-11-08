Sheikha Hend Bint Faisal Al Qasimi graced the grand official opening of Scentido Boutique on October 29 at Sahara Centre in Sharjah. Scentido is the first store in Sharjah to carry Sheikha Hend’s perfume line HEND I II III.
Sheikha Hend was welcomed by Maliha, founder, Kalim Shaikh, Director, and Mohammed Aslam, CEO of Scentido Luxury Perfumeries Trading. Flower bouquets were handed by Maliha to Sheikha Hend and the ribbon cutting ceremony was held.
The store invited very limited people keeping social distancing and pandemic protocols in mind. Sheikha Hend spent quality time in the store and appreciated the theme and concept. She was happy to see her brand accommodated in the exclusive section of the store and sales have picked up from the very first day of the official opening.
Many interesting business projects and future collaborations were discussed at the event. An aggressive marketing calendar is also planned to promote the brand in a very unique manner with exclusive perfume workshops for customers.
Sheikha Hend was seen off by all Scentido staff and team members.