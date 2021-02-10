Keventers' Nutella Marshmallow shake Image Credit: Supplied

When it comes to dairy excellence, Keventers is the brand that comes to mind. Satisfying cravings with its flavoursome, inviting, and delightful treats, Keventers has held a legacy of over 100 years.

With its feet strongly planted in India, Keventers has grown into one of the fastest-growing chains of restaurants across India with over 200 outlets and has set the wheels in motion to propel themselves into achieving roaring success across the globe, including Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

The brand houses a delectable and enticing selection of shakes and desserts which will have you coming back for more. The ambrosial repertoire features shakes such as Lotus Biscoff, Pistachio, Fig Honey, and Dulce De Leche Brownie, to name a few. It has also introduced Date Jallab to celebrate the culture of the UAE. While Keventers explores new tastes to reach a wider audience, they have kept in mind how the classic shakes are still highly sought after. Thus, the menu includes flavours like vanilla, butterscotch, and the regular good old cold coffee.

If you’re in the mood for pancakes or waffles, several choices are ready to tantalise your taste buds. Looking for a quick lunch? Keventers now hosts a variety of savoury bites in select stores to go along with your cappuccino or masala tea.

Taking a stroll down its history, the journey of Keventers began in 1889, led by the ambitious Swedish dairy technologist Edward Keventer.

Within a decade, he set up plants in Delhi, Aligarh, Calcutta, and Darjeeling. By the 1940s, Edward Keventer emerged as one of the prominent dairy manufacturers in India. After independence, Keventers fell under Indian ownership, with Ram Krishna Dalmia buying the Keventer dairy project and embarking on a journey with its upgrades and a focus on modernisation.

Decades later, the baton was passed onto Dalmia’s grandson, Agastya Dalmia who along with his friend, Aman Arora, and restaurateur and hospitality consultant, Sohrab Sitaram, decided to re-establish the brand.

Keventers is currently present in prime locations across Dubai, such as La Mer, Al Seef and Bluewaters. It has plans for expansion and is seeking partnership to operate master franchisees in Abu Dhabi and GCC nations.