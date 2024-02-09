Love that velvet

A big hit over the fall and holiday season, velvet continues to rule hearts and turn heads come V-Day Image Credit: Shutterstock

Give yourself a big hug with velvety clothes that you can slip into anytime of day or night. The good news is that since velvet was such a hit for the fall and holiday seasons, there is still plenty of it now on the sale racks. It’s a perfect time to scoop up a few of the classics like the oversized turtlenecks. Teamed with matching long velvet toppers, which add instant glamour, you’ll wear these for years to come.

Love that lace

Ever a romantic fav, lace today looks chic fashioned into dresses with sheer cutouts and feathery trims Image Credit: Shutterstock

Lace has always been a romantic favourite...the Victorians loved it. But the lace of today has a chic reputation when fashioned into dresses detailed with sheer cutouts and feathery trims. Black, of course, is making a timely celebrity statement, but pastels are another favourite spring color palette. For a change from traditional pink this Valentine’s Day, lean into lavender lace or beige. Lilac lace promises to be a big hit for prom and weddings, too.

Love that kimono

Kimonos rule in the season of love. Think sheer and embroidered appliqués for spring Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ponchos, ruanas, kimonos...they all have that touch of romance that flatters all shapes and sizes of all ages. You’ll want several of these in your closet. Think sheer and embroidered appliqués for spring. Layer sweaters under them now, then tanks later for year-round versatility. They’ll go with everything from jeans to sparkly skirts.

Love those charms

With charms all the rage this season, add that statement jewellery piece to your wardrobe to make it pop Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you want to give your fashion basics more excitement, then add a statement piece of jewellery. Charms are all the rage this year. Vintage-inspired jewellery that blends antiqued French medallion charms with pearls, crystals and semi-precious stones, will put you in the mood for Paris in the springtime. And according to that most romantic of all fashion icons, Audrey Hepburn... Paris is always a good idea.