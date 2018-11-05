IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Change in elements of your life have been in the air for ages but, thus far, you’ve managed to avoid all but minor shifts in your way of living, working or possibly, close relationships. Appealing as sticking with what you know may be, deep down you recognise that this could be preventing you from, on one hand, becoming closer to others but, on the other, venturing out into new territory, creatively, professionally, romantically or even spiritually.

Aries March 20 – April 19

As an Aries, few things annoy you more than circumstances that prevent you pursing something you intend to do or achieve. However, during this period, some of those obstacles are preventing you doing things that would only complicate matters. So instead of battling delays, stand back and wait, and watch.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

In late October, your ruler Venus clashed with the planet of innovation and the unexpected, Uranus. Worrying as events may have seemed at the time, now that things are beginning to unfold, it’s become clear that what initially seemed most worrying could be regarded as welcome, if not a very real breakthrough.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Most Geminis are told frequently that, with more planning ahead, life would be easier. Your response is to listen, laugh gently, then completely ignore any such advice. This is especially wise now, since with your ruler Mercury accenting close alliances, and retrograde from mid-November, completely unexpected twists and turns are inevitable.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

It would be easy to misinterpret the changes, many sudden and some unexpected, triggered by the current powerful planetary activity as reason for concern. The fact is, these are breakthroughs, often in ways as unexpected as they are necessary. The best approach? Take things one day, if not one hour, at a time.

Leo July 22 – August 22

When you’re inspired by an idea, an individual or a new passion, you don’t need anybody to agree it’s worth pursuing. Still, in your excitement, you’re eager to discuss your plans. For now, keep them to yourself. With so much changing, so swiftly, those details are bound to change as well.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Typically, you’re caught in a situation in which you’re trying to achieve your own objectives, yet keep others happy as well. While, ordinarily, you’d do this deftly, you’re struggling. And that’s because certain of these arrangements need a top to bottom rethink. Do that, and everything else will make sense.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Promising as recent discussions about persistent issues may have been, it’s worth being prepared for unexpected twists and turns. While some might be unsettling, others may turn out to be far more welcome surprises. Knowing that, explore everything with enthusiasm and, at minimum, a willingness to learn about what they offer.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Not only is planning ahead a virtue, for you, as a painstaking Scorpio, it does wonders to relieve anxiety. However, judging by the current week’s powerful planetary activity, even at your most perceptive and thorough, you couldn’t possibly anticipate the twists and turns about to appear, and from a range of directions.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Later this week, on Thursday the 8th, your ruler Jupiter moves into Sagittarius. Because it takes over a decade to go through the signs, spending a year in each, this marks a turning point. You may already sense the excitement it brings. If not, you soon will. And, better yet, it lasts a year.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

While, as a cautious earth sign, you’ll trust your instincts when the stakes are low, at the moment you’re seeking hard facts. That’s understandable. Still, with so much in transition, you’re better off relying on what you feel and sense. Try it. Within days, if not hours, you recognise that it’s the best option.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Your ruling planet, Uranus, moves into a new position only every seven years, although it sometimes takes time to settle, as is the case now. Its presence is accenting your perspective on crucial matters, which is timely. The question you ask, and answers you receive, could shape your life for a very long time.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

If you’re a typical Pisces, it isn’t easy to put you and your interests first. Yet the events indicated by the Sun’s amazing link to your ruler Neptune suggests what’s arisen isn’t just exciting, it could be life-changing. Don’t just explore these developments. Make a commitment to take advantage of them.