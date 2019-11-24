She will be hosting a number of panels and Les Mills classes

Image Credit:

Fitness personality Caley Jack, the global ambassador and a masterclass presenter of Les Mill, will return to the three-day Dubai Active Show, to be held from December 5 to 7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Jack will be hosting a number of panels and Les Mills classes, sharing her passion for fitness, years of experience and personal wellness journey with fitness enthusiasts.

She will start the show by taking part in a Wellness Q&A Panel alongside blogger Caley Neave on December 5 at 12pm. During the hourlong segment, the pair will cover everything from super food smoothies to pregnancy fitness workouts. On December 6, Jack will kick off the day with a 30-minute GRIT class at 1pm, followed by 30-minutes of Sh’bam at 5pm. On December, Jack will take centre stage, teaching the latest release of BODYCOMBAT, a high-energy martial arts-inspired workout, at 11am.

Dubai Active is a three-day celebration of fitness and wellness, bringing together brands, studio classes, celebrity trainers and expert speakers in the international fitness industry. Held alongside Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active will be the host of a full weekend of back-to-back fitness and yoga classes, talks on health and nutrition and meet and greets with celebrity trainers.