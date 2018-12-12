It’s an idea that makes sense to perpetually sleep-deprived types like me, who have long suspected that this deficiency must be inherited. I can’t recall a single childhood morning that involved sleeping beyond 7.30am. My parents’ early morning routine absolved the need for an alarm clock, as they would start stirring at 5am or 6am, followed by the sounds of footsteps on the stairs and bowls clattering in the kitchen. These patterns have persisted over the years, in separate homes, cities and continents. Irrespective of how late we go to bed or the number of baths, herbal teas and eye-masks dipped in, sipped or slipped on prior to getting under the duvet, two wake-up calls during the night are customary for all of us, as are phases of severe restlessness, with a broken six hours’ kip usually being the best we can manage.