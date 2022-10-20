Are you looking for a desi upbeat Diwali celebration this year? You have landed at the right place. Head to Crowne Plaza Yas Island on November 4, from 8 pm, and dance the night away to good old remixes from the ‘90s with DJ Aqeel and DJ Akhtar. Rightfully considered and respected as one of the pioneers of Bollywood remixes and dance music in India, DJ Aqeel has forever changed the landscape of these genres globally.
Also known as the Don of remixes, he is one of the most renowned remixers in the circuit and his work has won the hearts of fans all over the world. Get ready to pump up and party with an entrance fee of Dh149, which comes with three beverages.
As the houses on Yas Island begin to look decked out with lamps and colourful rangolis, and the night sky starts filling up with fireworks and crackers, gear up to celebrate the festival of goodness with much pomp and glory at Yas Plaza Hotels. No need to bring anything, just good vibes, and a great appetite for the most memorable Diwali experience.
DJ Aqeel & DJ Akhtar Live Performance
Date: November 4
Time: 8pm onwards
Price: Dh149
Venue: Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Book Now: 02 656 3000 or 050 667 5815
For more information and bookings, contact 02 656 3066 or email: info@yasplazahotels.com.