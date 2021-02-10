GiftBag.ae was established in Dubai in 2011 by entrepreneurial husband and wife team, Sandeep and Latika Chawla. The homegrown e-commerce platform was created to provide a unique online gift delivery service for busy individuals wanting convenience and quality. The delightful product range includes cakes, flowers, chocolates, balloons and much more. Many gifts can be personalised for that extra special touch.
GiftBag.ae sources its cakes, chocolates and flowers from some of the leading names in the market. Its unique selling point is that it lets the experts create the products, while the business focuses on impeccable customer service, including gift consultation via live chat on the portal.
GiftBag.ae is particularly popular for its personalised gifts such as photo cakes, balloons, chocolates, as well as other items such as mugs, cushions and picture frames.
“For us, nothing beats spreading smiles and happiness with the gifts we deliver, be it for birthdays, anniversaries, Eid, Mother’s Day or Valentine’s Day,” says Sandeep Chawla.
GiftBag.ae quickly developed a loyal following who came to rely on the service throughout the year, especially for birthdays and family celebrations, Eid, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas — you name it!
“Our tip to gift hunters is personalisation is the way to go — especially for loved ones,” says Latika Chawla.
“We will have competitive prices on unique personalised gifts for your love such as chocolates, photo printed mugs, wooden plaques and cushions, personalised gifts in vegan leather, and much more.”