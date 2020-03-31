Find out how these entrepreneurs launched their businesses in the UAE

Carla Gil, Founder, Summa Accounting and Consultancy Services

We are a team of certified public accountants with vast experience in working as accounting and tax consultants for SMEs in the UAE. Establishing my company with Trade License Zone (TLZ) was the best decision ever. The team is friendly, professional, honest, knowledgeable, and efficient.

The process of setting-up my business was extremely quick and pain-free and there weren’t any hidden costs. I am still in touch with TLZ and the team is always available to answer my questions and willing to help. - Carla Gil

Sridhar Rajannan, Owner, Finonyx Software Solutions

Team Aurion has provided seamless service in setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary of our Indian company in SAIF Zone without any hassles.

Kudos to Syam Panayickal Prabhu, Managing Director and Senior Consultant at Aurion, and the team.

Mona Al Adawy, Owner, GeoEnergy Petroleum Services

I had a great experience working with Aurion Business Consultants while opening my company at IFZA. The team always responded to our enquiries fast and in a professional manner.

We consider Aurion as our business partner in the UAE because of the excellent customer service that it offers at affordable prices.

Rafiek Fredericks, Managing Director, ProRetail

ProRetail is a general trading company serving the retail and industrial sectors with a reliable and end-to-end supply chain.

Jay at Business Link UAE is my consultant, who exudes professionalism. He is my go-to person for any questions or issues with regard to business solutions. He is a knowledgeable and a reliable source of information not only for business set-up but also for operational and process-related enquiries.

Zubair Hassan, CEO, Classic Deals

We are mainly into import and export business and general trading in the Middle East. By taking the time to understand our business, Business Link UAE has been able to provide great solutions. It was ready to communicate and support us at every level.

We have been dealing with Business Link UAE for the past five years and we have always found it cooperative, active and efficient in its services.

Lisa Lazarus and Hannah Bradley, Co-founders, Hi Maintenance

Hi Maintenance is the UAE’s newest online fashion boutique created by two best friends with a shared vision and a passion for fashion. We launched the company to bring the latest, glamorous styles and trends directly to customers in the UAE.

Setting up our company was straightforward, thanks to Karl Hougaard, Managing Partner, Trade License Zone (TLZ), and his team. TLZ provided us with exceptional support and service at all stages of obtaining our licence. It was efficient and personalised everything specifically to the needs of our business.

We would highly recommend TLZ for business set-up in the UAE.

Marc Van Den Broucque, Managing Director, Spatial Composites Solutions

We are a global provider of cabin crew training equipment operating in RAKEZ for more than 13 years now. RAKEZ has been supportive of us since day one.

We find it very accommodating in terms of our business needs, particularly when we had a management buyout in 2016. RAKEZ really helped us during the transition period. We have also undergone a lot of expansions over the years in RAKEZ, where we went from serving only the Middle East markets to becoming a global player.

Serdar Susuz, CEO, Inspark MEA DMCC

Inspark was established in 1990 in London. We are the salesforce platinum partner and Gartner recommended salesforce service provider. Our solutions cover sales, marketing and customer service as well as customer portals, finance management and purchasing management.

After we decided to establish a branch at DMCC, we thought that we could complete the business set-up process on our own. But the paperwork and the additional requests took too much time. As time is the new currency, we approached My Business Consulting DMCC.

Our consulting partner is a well-organised and trusted company with knowledge of company formation. They guided us through the journey, adhering to the timelines during the process. With their help, we got back to focus on our business quickly.

Bakr Dirani, Owner, Dotarabia FZC

Founded in 2014 and registered in RAKEZ in 2016, Dotarabia is a digital agency that provides online marketing services. I’m very happy with RAKEZ especially with how simple and fast its business set-up procedures are. The frontline team is well informed, always ready to support my business at every step of the way.

RAKEZ also has an office in Dubai, which eliminates my need to travel north to get things done. It has recently launched the Portal 360, which made my life even easier as I can now submit my requests online.

Francisco Pellegrini, CEO at Yalla Baby Box DMCC

The UAE’s first subscription service (Yallababy.com) for babies and mums, Yalla Baby Box offers subscription boxes containing all essentials for your baby’s needs with hassle-free delivery at your doorstep every month at the most competitive prices.

We are very happy to work with My Business Consulting DMCC as it has been very quick to respond, providing professional support to companies. It helped us to mitigate risks and assisted in the business set-up at DMCC free zone.

Tapan Bhattacharya, MD and Partner, HiVE International

HiVE International LLC (HIL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HNu Energy Systems located in Hawaii. The company manufactures lithium-Ion-based energy storage systems for residential, commercial, industrial and grid-scale applications.

We chose Shams as it offered to open the company within 24 hours at one of the cheapest rates and delivered on its promise without us having to visit the Shams office even once. Another strong reason was the LLC status of the company. Shams also did hand-holding for opening a corporate bank account for us.

Rizwan Sattar, Founder, Nippon

Nippon has been operating out of Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) for the past 20 years. We enjoy low taxes and ease of port access. We also enjoy AFZ’s digital services, which have made documentation and custom clearance easy.

Nippon has had an amazing relationship with the authority and staff and looks forward to many more decades of partnership with it.

Sakshi Bhatia, Business Head, SeedWill Real Estate Broker

It’s natural to be sceptical when you venture into a new country with the idea of expanding your business. I came to know about Make My Firm while searching for business set-up partners. In a couple of interactions, Make My Firm made me feel that I was at right place and motivated me take a leap of faith with it. Today, after working with the company for more than two years, I can confidentally say that Make My Firm knows everything about the sector in-depth. It always understood my requirements, addressed my apprehensions and came up with a way to fix it.

Dhawal Armarkar, Regional Manager, UAE, Techture Project Management Services

Starting a business in a foreign country is always difficult, owing to unknown rules and regulations and a lack of knowledge about the country’s economic policies. These challenges become more pronounced when you are looking to set up a company in the specialised field of architectural and construction consultancy. Make my Firm helped us move through the process and bureaucracy seamlessly and effectively. It not only helped us get the trade licence and visas within a specified time frame but also gave us the relief of not worrying about any roadblocks. It found us just the right sponsor and also helped us set our own office here.

Ryhanath Ismail, Manager Director, Sysnica ECom Technologies (Mohbat)

Ajman Free Zone has given me great support and guidance throughout my entrepreneurial journey, from start to finish. I especially appreciated the ease with which I set up my e-commerce gifting business at the free zone.

Dany Mathews, Managing Director, Desert Pandas Newborn Photography

Photography is about emotions, and where else do you find them stronger than in a family? The core of our business model lies in capturing these emotions and creating an experience. Being a post-graduate in engineering, the obvious direction would be into a corporate job.

Fortunately for me, I found Sharjah Media City (Shams). It supported me while I made my dream come true. - Dany Mathews