The lost art of letter writing : In a world increasingly dominated by digital communication, handwritten letters and postcards offer a unique and personal way to connect with others. These series explore the nostalgic charm and enduring value of letter writing, from heartfelt family correspondences to forgotten love letters.

I grew up in the '80s, when technology was still in its infancy. Emails and WhatsApp were a distant dream, and communication was primarily through letters and phone calls. My father, a banker, moved to the UAE in 1999, leaving me behind in Kochi, in the south India state of Kerala, to pursue a degree in English literature.

Living away from home for the first time was a significant adjustment. My only connection to my parents was a single phone call on designated days at my college hostel. The hostel was filled with "Gulf Kids," all vying for limited phone lines to reach their families. It was a chaotic battle, often resulting in missed calls due to the overwhelming demand.

To overcome this challenge, my father, a brilliant writer, devised a plan. He began writing long, detailed letters every month, sharing his experiences in the Middle East and expressing his hopes and dreams for me. These letters, written in his beautiful, almost calligraphic handwriting, became a valuable guide for navigating my twenties.

Without being didactic, he wrote about his life in the UAE, including his reading habits, my mother's improving health, and the challenges of making new friends in corporate circles. His letters provided a window into his new life in Abu Dhabi, but they also offered profound insights into life. He emphasized the importance of kindness, sensitivity, and caring over intelligence and self-centeredness.

These letters became a cherished tradition between my father and me. They served as a valuable source of comfort and guidance during my tumultuous twenties. My father's words helped me make sense of life's challenges, from academic pressures to personal relationships.

Although I was a privileged college student, my father's letters provided a much-needed emotional crutch. His thoughtful and insightful words helped me navigate the complexities of adulthood. These letters not only defined me as a person but also helped me appreciate my father as an individual, beyond his role as a parent.

My friends in the hostel were also drawn to my father's letters, finding inspiration and guidance in his well-written passages. These letters became our window into the world that awaited us.

While my father's letters didn't provide all the answers to life's challenges, they taught me to ask the right questions. His words and the letters themselves became a comforting talisman, offering solace and support during difficult times.