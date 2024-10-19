Like other Western economies, Germany is facing a demographic challenge. More than 7 million people are expected to leave the labor force by 2035, as birthrates and immigration fall well short of what's needed to replace the aging population.

The results from the study in Europe's largest economy back up previous pilot projects in the UK, Portugal and South Africa. Staff in Germany reported significant improvements in mental and physical health, while employers saw positive effects in recruitment and retention rates. Financial performance metrics, such as revenue and profit, remained overall stable while work hours dropped, pointing to some productivity gains.