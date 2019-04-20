Dubai event will feature apparel, accessories and jewellery brands on April 27

A design by Shilpa Gupta Surkhab. Image Credit:

Fashion and lifestyle exhibition Modista will bring some of the top names from India and Pakistan to Dubai featuring apparel, accessories and jewellery brands on April 27 at the Roda Al Murooj.

Known names on the bill for the summer edition include Padmasitaa by Padmini Kolhapure, Gauahargeous by Gauahar Khan, and designers Anushree Reddy, Kunal Anil Tanna, Mohammad Mazhar, Preeti Jhawar, Kalki, Shilpi Gupta Surkhab and Harsh Gupta. Pakistan labels Elan and Chapter 13 will also take part.