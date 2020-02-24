The co-ed collection saw sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid close the show side-by-side

Models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid present a creation from the Missoni Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 22, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Angela Missoni presented a co-ed collection bursting with youthful touches for mixing and matching.

For her, there were light-weight knit tunics with diagonal stripes, worn with dark horizontally striped leggings. Overcoats were oversized and enveloping. Layered cardigans were worn with loose knit pants tucked into boots.

A model presents a creation for Missoni Women Fall - Winter 2020 collection on February 22, 2020 in Milan. Image Credit: AFP

Looks were finished with glittery knit gardening gloves, kerchiefs around the neck or Renaissance painter hats.

A model presents an outfit from Missoni Women Fall/Winter 2020 collection on February 22, 2020 in Milan. Image Credit: AFP

The uniting theme was geometry: stripes of all types, that is horizontal, diagonal, vertical, triangular and patchwork.

A model wearing Missoni for the fall collection, on a runway in Milan, Feb. 22, 2020. Image Credit: NYT

For him, geometric patterns clashed on a clean silhouette: a knit top of tiny bursts, patchwork pants and houndstooth overcoat covered with triangle patches.

A model wears a creation as part of the Missoni Fall/Winter 2020 collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid closed the Missoni show, side-by-side, fittingly for the brand that is still firmly in family hands.