Angela Missoni presented a co-ed collection bursting with youthful touches for mixing and matching.
For her, there were light-weight knit tunics with diagonal stripes, worn with dark horizontally striped leggings. Overcoats were oversized and enveloping. Layered cardigans were worn with loose knit pants tucked into boots.
Looks were finished with glittery knit gardening gloves, kerchiefs around the neck or Renaissance painter hats.
The uniting theme was geometry: stripes of all types, that is horizontal, diagonal, vertical, triangular and patchwork.
For him, geometric patterns clashed on a clean silhouette: a knit top of tiny bursts, patchwork pants and houndstooth overcoat covered with triangle patches.
Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid closed the Missoni show, side-by-side, fittingly for the brand that is still firmly in family hands.
A model presents an outfit from Missoni Women Fall/Winter 2020 collection on February 22, 2020 in Milan.
Image Credit: AFP
A model presents a creation from the Missoni Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 22, 2020.
Image Credit: REUTERS
