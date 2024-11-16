Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended Metro operating hours to manage the expected crowds for the Emirates Loves India Day event.

The Metro will run from 5 am on Saturday, November 16, until 2 amon Sunday, November 17.

The Diwali celebration at Zabeel Park, expected to draw 40,000 attendees, will showcase the rich tapestry of Indian culture through various cultural, artistic, musical, and folkloric performances. A special segment will honour the significant contributions of Indian individuals to the UAE.

To facilitate easy access to the event, RTA has made arrangements for parking around Zabeel Park from 11 am to 12 amon Saturday, November 16.

Additionally, free shuttle bus services will be available from the parking lots at Al Wasl Football Club and Boom Village to the event venue.

Transportation and Parking

To facilitate easy access to the event, the RTA has arranged:

Celebrating India-UAE ties

Organised by "Emirates Love India," with the support of the UAE Government Media Office and Dubai Police, the Diwali celebration embodies the harmony and diversity of Indian heritage and culture. This event reflects the deep-rooted historical ties between the UAE and India, highlighting the Indian community's role in the nation's sustainable development.

By hosting such events, the UAE reinforces its commitment to fostering a peaceful and harmonious multicultural society. It also underscores its dedication to global partnerships and cross-cultural understanding. The UAE's active participation in celebrating the diverse cultures of its international communities solidifies its position as a global advocate for tolerance and coexistence.

Event details

The Diwali celebration in Zabeel Park is anticipated to draw 40,000 attendees. The event will showcase the rich diversity of Indian culture through:

