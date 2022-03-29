With close to a quarter of a century as the business leader in manufacturing in this region, Sterling Perfumes is no stranger to the UAE.
The company has an enviable reputation across the globe for its extensive range of French and Oriental fragrance and personal care products included in its flagship brands – Armaf, Cosmo, Hamidi, Estiara Passion and Jenny Glow. Sterling houses state-of-the-art research and development and production facilities and is focused on creating the highest quality products in the entire realm of the beauty and fragrance industry, assuring premium and reliable products to its consumers.
Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, Board Member and Owner of Fakhruddin Holdings, Fakhruddin Properties and Fakhruddin Trading as well as Chairman and CEO of Sterling Perfumes Industries, Premier Cosmetics and Premier Plastics, is the founder of the manufacturing arm of the conglomerates and responsible for the running of all the manufacturing units (Sterling Parfums, Premier Cosmetics, and Premier Plastics).
Belonging to the prolific Fakhruddin family, Ali Asgar Fakhruddin joined the family business at 17 and has been vital in the growth the conglomerate has seen over the past 60 years.
In 1963, its founder, the late Fakhruddin Ebrahimiji had a vision of creating a successful organisation serving the needs of a global audience. This vision was turned into reality by the commitment of Ebrahimiji and his four sons, Akbar Ali Fakhruddin, Husainy Fakhruddin, Mohammed Fakhruddin, and Ali Asgar Fakhruddin.
With a firm belief that we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give, Ali Asgar has led the group drive charitable activities internationally.
He actively promotes occupational safety for his employees and encourages the concept of a green office, contributing to environmental protection.