We are a standard Indian family, with standard Indian troubles (and joys). When you have an extended family - several aunts and uncles with their grown up children (and their children) at home for a wedding, things can get interesting to say the least. I still remember worrying about how often someone at home would have to make tea, as I, the de-facto chai-maker was now the bride-to-be. People in India also have an odd allergy to disposable cutlery. No matter how many people there are at home, no one really willingly eats or drinks out of disposable paperware, which means piles of dishes to wash. Yes, we always have someone hired to help but it just seems tiring, to say the least.