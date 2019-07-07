Help shelter these cats who were left on the street

What you need to know: Give these abandoned cats a home

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Tarzan

Cuddly and affectionate lap cat Tarzan is looking for a forever home after being picked up from the street with a bad tail injury, after being bitten by another cat. This has now healed and he is fully vaccinated and neutered. He is Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) positive but is healthy.

Suzy

This friendly 2-year-old girl is Suzy and she needs a forever home after being dumped on the street with a bad flu. She is fully recovered and is a delightful cat who is good with other cats. She is spayed and microchipped.

Casper

Meet Casper who is a rescue from the street as well. He is just ten weeks old and has had his first vaccination. He is great with other cats after an introduction, as he is deaf. Casper is playful and loving.