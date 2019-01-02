Dublin Airport is small, but surprisingly busy: Some 30 million passengers passed through it in 2018. But Arakas could not get lost in the crowd that Monday afternoon. Within 20 minutes of landing, Irish police — the Gardai Siochana — had a surveillance team on him, watching as he took a bus into the city centre, bought a wig and a mirror at a discount store, made contact on his BlackBerry and waited until he was picked up in a van driven by a known associate of the Kinahan cartel. That driver has been stopped two months’ earlier with a tracking device, which had been previously placed on a car belonging to one of Mago’s family.