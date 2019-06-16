What is the insurance policy on credit shield in case of involuntary loss of employment?

What you need to know: Credit shield issue raised by reader.

At the time of activation of my credit card with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), I had submitted my passport copy and visa page with husband’s sponsorship and all other relevant documents from my previous employer upon which ADCB issued the credit card to me. ADCB also informed that in case of involuntary loss of employment (ILOE), credit shield insurance will take care of my payment until I get a new job.

I have worked with my previous employer since June 2008. However, I lost my job in April 2018 and submitted all the necessary documents to ADCB within the stipulated period of 30 days. I also paid the minimum balance for the first 30 days after ILOE, as per ADCB insurance policy.

After constant follow up through emails and calls, ADCB informed me that the insurance company has approved my entire credit shield payment.

However, ADCB states that since I am on my husband’s visa, the insurance company has paid my credit shield amount for three consecutive months only and now the balance amount should be paid by me. This clause was not mentioned to me nor did I accept the same at the time of activation of the credit card or credit shield.

Moreover, as per ADCB/Adnic ILOE clause, it states that at the time of ILOE, the primary cardholder or insured member should be unemployed, resident of UAE, under a valid employment visa provided by the employer terminating his/her employment.

ThusI am still eligible for the entire claim approved by the insurance company because I am still unemployed and have been on husband’s visa ever since my employment with my previous employer (from May 2008 to April 2018).

I feel ADCB/Adnic are misleading the customer by not passing the correct information at the time of activation of the credit card or credit shield. The hidden clauses are informed to the customer only when they request for their claim. This is not fair to the customer and against the consumer rights.

I would highly appreciate Gulf News’ intervention in this matter and to resolve my issue.

From Mrs Marina D’souza

Dubai



The management of ADCB responds: Thank you for your cooperation and communication with us in the endeavour to best serve our customers and resolve their issues.

Customer satisfaction is at the very top of our agenda, which is why we have an established Service Quality Unit that is dedicated to handling all customer enquiries and complaints. While we cannot comment on specific customer cases, we do take finding a solution for our customers very seriously and approach every situation with the best interest of the customer in mind.

With reference to Mrs D’souza’s issue, please be advised that our Service Quality Unit has thoroughly investigated the issue and confirmed that the customer is holding an ADCB credit card since 2012. Customer has been on her spouse sponsorship since 2008. In April 2018, she has lost her job and filed for insurance claim. The insurance company has settled an amount for a period of three months only as the insured member is not directly on an employment visa with the employer but on her spouse sponsorship. Mrs D’souza claims that when she has applied for the card, she was not aware that she should be on an employment visa in order to be eligible for the claim. However, the Bank is trying to contact the customer to resolve the issue, yet there is no response at her end.

We continually urge all customers to contact our Service Quality Unit 24/7 by phone, email or web, should they need any further clarification regarding their issues.

We would like to thank you for bringing this issue to our attention and hence giving us the opportunity to further our servicing to our valued customers.

Mrs D’souza responds: Thank you Gulf News for your quick response.

I fail to understand the statement made by ADCB that “MrsD’souza claims that when she has applied for the card, she was not aware that she should be on an employment visa in order to be eligible for the claim.”

When I activated the ADCB credit card, I was already employed by my previous employer while being on my husband’s sponsorship for which all the necessary documents had been submitted to ADCB accordingly. Hence, ADCB have been very well aware of my employment and visa status since the time of my credit card and credit shield activation.

I was not informed by ADCB or Adnic insurance company that if I am on my husband’s sponsorship, I will not be eligible for the claim in case of ILOE.

Moreover, ADCB informed that Adnic insurance had agreed to pay my entire credit card amount but now they are going to pay only three months of my credit card amount because I am on my husband’s sponsorship.

In fact, ADCB/Adnic insurance company informed me to submit the cancelled labour contract as per the clause without which they will not pay my credit shield insurance.

So, if ADCB and Adnic claim that I should have been employed with the company then why are they asking the customer to provide cancellation documents from the previous employer? Why are they not informing the customer that if you are on husband’s sponsorship then the credit shield will be paid for three months only, even though the entire credit shield amount is approved by the insurance company.

ADCB responds: Please be informed that our Service Quality Unit has been working with utmost priority on this case and the customer’s outstanding has been settled and card is closed on record.

We have contacted the customer and advised her that the issue is sorted out. Case is closed now.

Mrs D’souza responds: Thank you Gulf News for your intervention. ADCB informed me that the case has been closed. This would not have been possible without your assistance.

(Process initiation: October 25, 2018. Response from organisation: November 21, 2018. Reader confirmation: January 17, 2019.)