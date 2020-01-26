Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Image Credit: WAM

Social media users welcomed the Dubai government’s decision to increase the salary of Dubai government workers. A mysterious coronavirus confirmed in China has caused panic worldwide, as new data shows that the virus can be transmitted from person to person. And India’s economic growth is down at 4.5 per cent. UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to move to Canada was a trending topic online and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards was another top trend on social media.

Dubai residents welcomed the news of an up to 16 per cent pay hike for Dubai government workers. According to the new scheme, government employees will receive an average salary increase of 10 per cent. Professional employees will receive an increase from 9 to 16 per cent.

@HamdanMohammed

As part of @HHShkMohd ’s efforts to reinforce family stability for UAE citizens and Government of Dubai employees and under His Highness’s directives, today we approved a system of financial allocations for Government of Dubai employees.

Moe than 400 people in 13 Chinese provinces were confirmed to be infected with a new coronavirus, which can apparently be transmitted person to person. Australia, Philippines and the US are the latest countries with suspected cases of the infection.

@WHO

The Emergency Committee on the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) will ascertain whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, and what recommendations should be made to manage it.

3. Indian economy

India’s economy posted its weakest growth in more than six years last quarter, which is a blow to the government. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed its estimate on India’s 2019 economic growth to 4.8per cent from the 6.1 per cent expansion it projected in October.

@dhruv_rathee

The IMF has blamed India for global slowdown. Will the blind Bhakts (followers) of Modi accept this reality or will they get frustrated and declare IMF as anti-national?

British royals Harry and Meghan step back from senior roles in surprise move that rocked the monarchy and social media. Tweeps use #Megxit to discuss the news.

@gibsonoma

Haven’t seen Meghan looking this relaxed in public in months and months and she literally has a baby strapped to her chest while walking two dogs. She *needed* to leave. #Megxit

Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "The Morning Show" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Social media users discussed the winners of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and praised the winners and nominees for their performances. This builds excitement for the 92 Academy Awards (Oscars), which will take place on February 9.

@FanistonTeam