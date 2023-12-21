As the New Year approaches, Big Ticket is getting ready for an incredible celebration, showering participants with the chance to win big prizes before the calendar flips.

Mark your calendar for the Live Draw on December 31 at 2pm. Big Ticket is set to make one lucky customer's dreams come true with an amazing Dh20 million Grand Prize. But that's not all ten additional winners, each walking away with Dh100,000. And wait, there's more – luxury cars, including the beautiful Dream Car BMW 430i and Dream Car Range Rover Velar, are up for grabs. Customers who purchase Big Ticket will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw, where one lucky customer will have the opportunity to win a life-changing prize of Dh1 million.

Weekly E-Draw schedule: December 25 and December 31. But do keep in mind that tickets bought only in the preceding week before the draw date will be entered into that week’s e-draw. That means all the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

Image Credit: Supplied

As mentioned, Big Ticket is giving away all its amazing guaranteed prizes on December 31.

Hurry up! Only few days left! Buy your Big Ticket online at bigticket.ae and Al Ain Airport until December 29, 11.59pm. For those visiting Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal A, you can buy your tickets at the counter until December 30, 5pm.

Enhance your chances of winning by taking advantage of our Big Ticket special offer – buy one ticket and get two free at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters. Or buy your ticket from the comfort of your home online by visiting www.bigticket.ae.

The price of a Big Ticket is Dh500, and Dream Car tickets are available at Dh150 each.

Start your New Year's Eve with Big Ticket's giveaways!

The excitement begins at 10am on December 31 with our weekly e-draw. One lucky winner will win Dh1 million.

Then, at 2pm, it's the Big Series 259 Live Draw. One lucky customer will win Grand Prize Dh20 million, and 10 more winners will get Dh100,000 each. Two lucky will drive away in a Dream Car BMW and a Range Rover Velar.

That's a total of 14 lucky winners in a day. Make your New Year's Eve unforgettable with Big Ticket.

To catch the upcoming live draw, visit the Big Ticket official Facebook page and Instagram for more details.