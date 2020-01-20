Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Executive Council of Dubai Image Credit:

Dubai: Government employees in Dubai will get an average of 10 per cent hike in salary, it was announced on Monday. Some employees will get a maximum of 16 per cent increase.

The development follows directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The new scheme, effective from January 1, 2020, is aligned with Dubai’s strategy to develop the government’s work system, establish the emirate as a model for government operations and invest in human capital to enhance innovation and productivity.

Shaikh Hamdan said: “This new salary scheme is in line with the vision of [Shaikh Mohammad] and the ‘4th of January Document’ to further enhance government excellence by investing in human capital and retention of talent. Developing the government’s human resources and the happiness and stability of employees is a top priority.”

Fairness and equality

He added: “Dubai’ ability to launch pioneering initiatives in many fields is the result of the trust and confidence we have placed in our human capital. We are significantly focused on developing people and are committed to the principles of fairness and equal opportunities. We are also keen to provide vocational education and training opportunities and career and technical education to all government employees.”

New structure

According to the new scheme, government employees will receive an average salary increase of 10 per cent. Professional employees will receive a salary increase ranging from nine to 16 per cent. As part of providing a good work-life balance for employees, the scheme has provisions for flexible working hours, telework and part-time employment. The scheme specifies a minimum wage for fresh Emirati graduates and outlines risk allowance, air ticket allowance, medical insurance, and end of service benefits.

The scheme provides fair opportunities for promotion, transparency and budget control and seeks to enhance competitiveness and strategic planning for government HR needs.

Placement committee

Shaikh Hamdan also approved the formation of a career-grade placement committee, which will approve the career-grade placement lists based on the grades and salaries defined in the new scheme.

Abdulla Al Falasi, Director-General, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, will chair the committee. Al Falasi said his department will explain the new grades and salaries scheme to all Dubai government departments.

The committee also includes the Director-General of the Dubai Department of Finance and the Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Legislation Committee.

Implementing plans