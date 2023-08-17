6thStreet.com, the GCC's leading e-commerce fashion and lifestyle destination under Apparel Group, is set to inspire the region's youth with its captivating Back-to-School campaign, Khalak Asli/Stay Original, commencing on July 21, 2023. Embracing the spirit of authenticity, the campaign features a special partnership with prominent Saudi rapper and comedian, Amy Roko.
Amy Roko's influential persona and wide-reaching appeal to young individuals make her an ideal fit for this collaboration. With her vibrant personality and relatable content on social media platforms, Amy Roko has established a strong connection with the region's youth. Through this partnership, 6thStreet.com aims to create a meaningful campaign that motivates and resonates with its young audience, fostering a lasting bond. The campaign's objective is to celebrate the uniqueness of every child, encouraging them all to stay original.
A highlight of the campaign is the exclusive bilingual anthem composed by Amy Roko for 6thStreet.com's Back-to-School initiative. The anthem forms the vibrant pulse of a dynamic dance video showcasing a diverse range of Back-to-School collections from premium brands. This exciting presentation explores rhythm, style and originality, promoting an engaging and exciting shopping experience for students of all ages.
The campaign's product range includes Back-to-School and university essentials such as shoes, backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, stationery, and sought-after character and Disney merchandise. Renowned brands like Skechers, Adidas, Puma, Levi's, Herschel Supply Co, Steve Madden, and Aldo are featured, embodying 6thStreet.com's core values of quality and style. With over 1,200+ brands and a commitment to 100% genuine products, 6thStreet.com offers unmatched fashion options for its customers.
Speaking about the campaign's vision, Dharmin Ved, CEO of 6thStreet.com, emphasises when he says, "Fashion has the transformative power to express one's identity. Our Khalak Asli campaign encourages young individuals to celebrate their uniqueness. Partnering with Amy Roko, who epitomises vibrant energy and authenticity, empowers our little customers to embrace their individual style as they step into a new academic year."
Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, acknowledges the collaborative effort behind the campaign, stating, "At Apparel Group, we are dedicated to delivering innovation, customer satisfaction, and an exceptional retail experience. Through 6thStreet.com, this vision comes to life with a vibrant and engaging campaign. It showcases our top-tier brands and symbolises the connection between fashion, individuality, and the joy of new beginnings as students embark on a fresh academic journey."
The Khalak Asli/Stay Original campaign will be available for customers across the GCC through 6thStreet.com's intuitive app and pioneering phygital store in Dubai Hills Mall. This unique shopping experience combines the joys of in-store shopping with the convenience of online purchasing, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers.
Discover the Back-to-School collection at: 6thstreet.com
Learn more about Apparel Group and its brands at: apparelglobal.com