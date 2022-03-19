Al Jazira Poultry Farms needs no introduction to the UAE market. Al Jazira has been around for over 20 years and is the largest egg producer in the UAE, producing the largest variety of enriched eggs. They’re known for being pioneers in introducing enriched eggs to the region. Their newest product, Super Eggs is the first in the region. Super Eggs are enriched with folate, DHA omega-3, lutein, organic selenium, vitamin E and many other vitamins, and nutrients.
Their vast variety of eggs have every nutritious egg option that you may require, from regular table eggs to enriched eggs like lutein, omega-3, folic acid enriched eggs to organic free range eggs.
Al Jazira follows the highest standards in food safety and hygiene. It is no surprise that their accreditations and certifications are the most current and exceed expectations.
* Emirates Quality Mark (GSO 1002/2014)
* Food Safety Management System (ISO 22000:2018)
* HACCP Certified – Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points
* Halal (GSO 2055-1:2015)
* Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015)
* Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018)
* Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015)
* Customer Complaint Handling (ISO 10002:2018)
Al Jazira has a strong distribution network across the UAE. You’re bound to find Al Jazira poultry products at any reputed grocery near you. It is only natural for Al Jazira to have recently added fresh chicken to their existing eggs portfolio. As part of an initial phase of soft launch, Al Jazira Fresh Chicken is available at limited stores and on their online platform. The second phase will be to increase the reach of Al Jazira Fresh Chicken to a lot more neighbourhoods.