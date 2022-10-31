Beautyworld Middle East 2022 is the region’s largest global trade fair for the beauty industry. More than 30,000 visitors from over 100 countries are expected to be at the exhibition.

Ajmal Perfumes is taking part for the very first time at Beautyworld Middle East 2022 – and this is a matter of great pride for the brand. Ajmal has an amazing kiosk at Booth Number 2H12 (within the Fragrance Compounds and Finished Fragrance Section) at the Dubai World Trade Centre – which will be open from October 31 to November 2, between 10am to 6pm.

Beautyworld 2022 represents a fantastic opportunity to showcase Ajmal’s legacy of over 70 years, across an exciting range of Oriental and Western fragrances, peerless Agarwood, signature Dahn Al Oudh and a lot more. Ajmal has unparalleled strengths – especially since it is one of the world’s very few Grower-Manufacturer-Retailer Brands - one that is truly Farm to Fragrance. Thus, their journey is best expressed at Beautyworld.

Abdulla Ajmal, Deputy COO, Ajmal Perfumes

Speaking about this, Abdulla Ajmal, Deputy COO of Ajmal Perfumes says, “Ajmal’s brand philosophy is Crafting Memories — so we expect to craft and leave behind indelible memories for all. And with Ajmal Perfumes available across 50 countries and spreading our whiff across more corners of the globe, we are positioning ourselves as a Global Essence, which makes Beautyworld 2022 important for us.”

The brand’s focus will be on the vision of Ajmal Perfumes as a Global Essence, with strong representation for their UAE Sales Team, the International Exports Division, and the Travel Retail Division.

Ajmal Perfumes has always been a pioneer in setting trends in the Middle East. The global market for perfumery is projected to grow from $31 billion in 2021 to around $44 billion in 2028. This represents a CAGR of 5 per cent in the 2021-2028 period.

What is important to note, however is the post-pandemic effect on the overall market, and thus on the trends for today and the future. Even the packaging of fragrances will be critical – especially brands that use recyclable, post-consumer materials, including refillable bottles. Another interesting trend being witnessed is that post-Covid, consumers are thinking more about scents and their sense of smell — meaning they are predisposed towards fragrances that promote feelings of calmness or clarity.

This goes well with Ajmal’s promise, since it is a very eco-conscious brand that is rooted in afforestation and giving back to Mother Nature, and believe in strengthening their purpose in the years to come.

The youth has been the focal point for Ajmal for almost a decade. With Qafiya, Ajmal has launched an initiative from 2016 that embraces fragrances that are co-created by the Khaleeji youth, for the Khaleeji youth and of the Khaleeji youth. Qafiya has seen launches in the UAE, Kuwait, KSA and now in Qatar to commemorate the World Cup.