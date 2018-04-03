10 ways to save money on petrol in the UAE

When The Ministry of Energy, UAE announced that in April, the fuel prices have stayed pretty much the same, we wanted to give you tips on how to save money on your petrol.

1. Don’t warm up your car for too long

Because we live in the UAE, we really don’t need to warm up our cars for longer than 30 seconds. Any more time, then you are wasting fuel.

2. Don’t always have your AC on

It's impossible to suggest rolling down the window during the summer heat, but now that the weather is pleasant, and even cold at times, you should consider driving without your AC on. We are usually always indoors in the UAE, so a little fresh air during your commute will do you a lot of good, except when you are on the highway (see point number

3. Lose weight

Get rid of heavy storage that you've left in your car. If your trunk is full of stuff, your car needs to burn more fuel to move.

4. Buy petrol early in the morning or later in the day

Because the weather is cooler earlier in the day, the petrol is therefore more dense and cooler. As temperatures rise, the density of the petrol is lower and you get less of it when you pump. So pump it early on, and it slightly expands in your tank as the day gets warmer.

5. Don’t brake too hard

Braking too much wastes petrol and wears your brake pads out faster. The best way to reduce the firmness of your breaking is to maintain a safe distance from the car in front of you, so that you don’t have to hit the brakes too hard.

6. Drive steady

As much as everyone in this country loves to speed, if you’re low on petrol, slow down and drive steady. Don’t accelerate too quickly, because that wastes petrol.

7. Turn off the engine when you can

If you have the chance to switch your engine off, do it. Whether waiting for someone outside, or if you just need to pull over somewhere. Keeping your engine on will majorly waste petrol. The car will still stay cool for a short period of time

8. Close your windows on highways

You may think that switching off your AC and driving with the windows open will save gas, but an open window, on the highway specifically, increases resistance and costs you fuel in the long run, so keep your windows closed whenever possible. You want to make your vehicle as aerodynamic as possible.

9. Relax on the road rage

When your driving is more aggressive you are actually using more fuel. Aggressive driving causes people to accelerate rapidly, as well as braking hard. This uses more fuel than you think. So stay calm and save on fuel.

10. Drive Less

If it’s possible for you to take the metro, or public transportation, you might be saving more on the increasing cost of petrol. When not doing important drives like work, try to find one place where you can conveniently run all your errands, rather than drive around all over town. If you’re going out with friends, opt for a carpool or call a taxi.