Dubai: The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah is now home to Dubai’s first Water Swing. Also known as the Waterfall Swing, it is basically a swing which allows you to fly through a sheet of rain without getting (too) wet.
The Water Swing is fitted with motion sensors that allow you to pass through the waterfall without getting completely soaked. We tried it and had to wear a poncho because, at the end of the day, the Festival Plaza at the Pointe, is located right by the beach, so, it's easy for the wind to blow the water droplets over you.
It is, after all, tough to control the elements.
The swing was built to commemorate the launch of The Palm Fountain. The very Instagram-able water swing is open to the public daily from 1pm to 10pm until October 29.
With the backdrop of the Atlantis Hotel, the water swing is bound to be activity to add to your Dubai bucket list.
The best part is, it’s completely free and open to any member of the public.
Key info:
Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah
Cost: Free
When: Available daily until October 29 from 1pm to 10pm