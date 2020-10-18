1 of 9
With the launch of Nakheel Mall’s Palm Fountain just around the corner, the Pointe is now home to a picturesque water swing located at the event plaza.
The swing has special motion sensors that stop the stream of water when you swing underneath it, so you usually don't get wet.
However, as the spot is located right by the beach, it's easy for the wind to blow the water droplets over you, which is why you are given a poncho at the start of the experience.
The swing is accessible to all members of the public.
The swing is located at the Festival Plaza area at the Pointe.
With the backdrop of the Atlantis Hotel, the water swing is bound to be activity to add to your Dubai bucket list.
It's a great opportunity to feel like you are flying.
The best part is that accessing the swing is free to the public.
This swing was specially installed ahead of the launch of The Palm Fountain, near the beach area and is open to the public until October 29 from 1pm to 10pm.
