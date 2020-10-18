1 of 12
From the newly launched water swing to a magnificent museum gallery of massive moons. Here's your list of things to do in Dubai this week.
TRY THE BRAND NEW DUBAI WATERFALL SWING FOR FREE: The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah is now home to Dubai’s first Waterfall Swing. A swing with motion sensors that allows you to pass through a sheet of water without getting completely soaked. With the backdrop of the Atlantis Hotel, the water swing is an activity to add to your Dubai bucket list. The best part is, it’s completely free. Location: The Pointe, central, Palm Jumeirah. Cost: Free.
2-FOR-1 DEAL ON THE ENTIRE BUNGALOW MENU THIS SUNDAY: Kick-off your week the right way with an amazing deal at the Bungalow. Anyone, who visits on Sunday evenings gets to enjoy a 2-for-1 deal on everything on the menu including food and drink. Like we said, the deal applies to everything on The Bungalow’s menu including salads, pizza, wings and burgers. Skip the Sunday blues and inject the start of your week with a fresh dose of the good times!
ALL YOU CAN EAT TACOS AND MARGS FOR LESS ON MONDAY: Go loco on Mondays at CLAW with a fiesta Mexicana and get stuck into an all-you-can-eat Tacos and unlimited Margs from 8pm to midnight. Whether you like chicken beef or veggies tacos, you’ll literally have an unlimited choice of options! Location: Claw BBQ, Souk Al Bahar, Cost: Dh149 for unlimited tacos and margs. When: Mondays from 8pm to 12am
GENTS NIGHT DISCOUNTS FOR MEN AT MUCHACHAS ON TUESDAY: Women shouldn’t be the only ones enjoying nights out for less. On Tuesdays, Muchachas celebrates the guys with their “Hola Chico,” night and raise a glass in salute to Dubai’s hombres for a gents’ night that really packs a punch. Round up the gang and indulge in complimentary house beverages, along with 30 per cent off food, from 8pm to 11pm for a killer Tuesday night. Location: Holiday Inn Express Al Safa. Offer: Free beverages for men and 30 per cent off food. When: Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 12
A LADIES POOL DAY AT THE NEW MISSIPPIS ON TUESDAY: Step into Missippi’s Bali-inspired poolside paradise for a day dedicated to the ladies! Dip your toes in the water, sip on free-flowing Frozen grape and soak up the sun while enjoying one of Missippi’s home-cooked food platers. Food Platter includes Chicken Wrap or veggie alternative, California Maki or veggie alternative, Quinoa Salad, Caesar Salad, Fries, and a selection of Ice-Creams. Location: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road. Cost: Dh99 for unlimited frozen grape and food platters. When: Tuesdays, from 12pm to 5pm
COMEDY FESTIVAL KICKS OFF ON WEDNESDAY: Dubai Comedy Festival, which features Mo Amer and Michelle Wolf hosted by Ali Al Sayed at Dubai Opera is kicking off with a bang on Wednesday. The festival launches with comedians Mo Amer and Michelle Wolf, who will be blowing the roof off Dubai Opera with a night of laughter as Ali Al Sayed frames the evening with his comedic hosting. Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. Cost: When: Kicks off October 21.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 12
CHECK OUT THE ‘MUSEUM OF THE MOON’ ON WEDNESDAY: OliOli, the children’s Museum, is celebrating their third anniversary with a brand-new gallery, their best and brightest yet - The Museum of the Moon. In this new gallery, guests and their little ones can bask in the light of a massive five-metre large re-creation of the moon. By fusing lunar imagery from detailed NASA pictures of the lunar surface, moonlight and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello, award-winning composer Dan Jones, the experience is both breathtaking and educational. Location: OliOli Dubai, Al Quoz, Next to Oasis Mall. When: Daily from 9am to 7pm and until 8pm on Friday.
TRY THE AMAZING WEEKDAY DEAL BY PAI THAI: Pai Thai, Dubai’s most authentic Thai restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr, is welcoming the al fresco season with Siam Sunsets, a brand-new dinner offering to enjoy the cooler temperatures on Pai Thai’s terrace amid the idyllic waterways of Madinat Jumeirah. The three-course set menu is available from Sunday through Wednesday between 6-8pm for Dh150 per person. The menu is made up of much-loved Pai Thai signature dishes, like the Sate Gai, Som Tam. Gaeng Khiew Wan Gai and more! Finish up with their Kao Niew Ma Muang, sweet sticky rice with ripe mango and coconut syrup.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE WEATHER AT AMMOS’ NEWLY OPENED TERRACE: Ammos, the popular Greek restaurant at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, is giving diners the chance to celebrate the cooler weather and the return of the alfresco season by reopening its terrace area with new dishes added to the menu. These include a Seafood Salata starter of octopus, squid, prawns, fish with mixed leaves and Greek citrus dressing and an Orzo Meatballs made with orzo pasta, served with beef meatballs, zucchini and sweet tomato sauce. Other new mains include Beef Soutzoukakia, Greek-style kebabs served with hand-cut fries, tzatziki, onions, fresh tomato and pita bread and Chicken Skioufichta, Cretan handmade pasta, smoked chicken, grilled capsicum and graviera cheese cream, while the dessert selection now also offers Loukoumades served with pistachio cream. Location: Rixos Premium Dubai JBR. Cost: Approx. Dh500 for two. When: Daily from 12pm to 11pm
GET READY FOR THE EPIC PALM FOUNTAIN LAUNCH THIS THURSDAY: The 'Palm Fountain', which is set to launch on Thursday, October 22, will attempt to break a Guinness World Record as the worlds' largest fountain. The inaugural launch event will be free and open to the public. Additionally, the event will include an entire day of festivities, with all-day fun and competitions from The Pointe’s restaurants starting at 4pm and running until late. There will also be an array of live entertainment including multiple DJ sets, dance shows, performers, and a fireworks show. Make sure you register for free online, as there are limited spaces due to social distancing measures. Location: Palm Jumeirah, The Pointe. Cost: Free, registration is mandatory. When: Thursday October 22 from 4pm onwards.
STAYCATION OF THE WEEK: ROVE DUBAI PARKS AND RESORTS: Rove at Dubai Parks and Resorts is offering stays starting From Dh199, inclusive of two theme park tickets. For families up to six people, Rove is also offering two interconnecting rooms for Dh398, inclusive of four tickets to Dubai Parks & Resorts. Each ticket provides access to one theme park, for a whole day. Location: The Rove, Dubai Parks and Resorts. Cost: Dh199 for two including park tickets, Dh398 for up to six including four park tickets
Image Credit: Gulf News