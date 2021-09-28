With its continual celebration of different cultures from around the world, The Pointe, Nakheel’s waterfront destination on Palm Jumeirah, will honour Day of German Unity, also known as German National Day, with a fountain display every hour from 8pm to 11pm on Sunday, October 3.
Commemorating the German reunification in 1990, Day of German Unity symbolises the growth of the past 31 years of a united Germany, the realisation of the European idea and establishing a foundation that honours human rights, freedom and democracy.
The Palm Fountain will sway to ‘Wind of Change’ by popular German rock band Scorpions. The song will also be added to the fountain’s yearly programme.
Visitors can enjoy the fountain show as well as dining offers from a variety of restaurants along the East and West promenade at The Pointe.
Key info:
Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah
Cost: Free
When: Sunday, October 3 from 8pm to 11pm