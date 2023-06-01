Escape to The Heart of Europe in Dubai

You get a well-rounded experience with this deal, which feels like you’re leaving the country without actually packing a single bag. Côte d’Azur Monaco transports you to the retreat on their yachts where you can enjoy a pool day at Grand Azur Pool and redeem your entire entry fee (Dh300 per person) on food and beverages at the property.

Location: Côte d’Azur Monaco, World Islands, When: Running currently

Infinity Pool Pass at Address Beach Resort

You’ll not have to stay out in the sun all day with this deal. Address Beach Resort is offering daycationers a Dubai Marina view room to cool off after swimming in the world's highest outdoor infinity pool. Located on Level 77, the pool offers spectacular views and is definitely gram-worthy. The package costs Dh1000 per couple/per room.

Location: Address Beach Resort, When: From June 1 to August 31 from 9 am to 6pm

If you're trying to detox from the stresses of your everyday life, look for a 'spa-cation' - an entire day of pampering treatments and lounging.

One full day of pampering at Palazzo Versace

In this spa-cation deal, the property is offering a comprehensive pampering package which includes a 30-minute salt scrub, rainforest shower experience, 30-minute body wrap and face hydration, head massage, classic shape and polish for hands and feet and a goodie bag. You can enjoy all this and their pool facilities for Dh680 per person.

Location: Palazzo Versace, When: Until September 30

Spa and beach access at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Enjoy a spa day at Saray Spa Palm Jumeirah at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah along with access to their facilities including dry saunas, steam rooms, Jacuzzis, ice station and relaxation lounges. You can also get a Dh150 voucher to enjoy bites and complimentary access to Bal Harbour Beach. The deal is priced at Dh499 for weekdays and Dh599 for weekends.

Location: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, When: June 1 to August 31, 10 am to 10pm

A meal and daycation at Rixos Bab Al Bahr

The deal at Rixos is perfect for families looking to combine a road trip with a day out at the pool.

If you need a family day out, this Ras Al Khaimah property has a great deal. For Dh500 per couple (Dh125 per child), guests get to enjoy the resort’s facilities, such as the beach, pools, kids’ clubs and more along with a buffet lunch. If you have an urge to splurge for an upgrade, you can do so for Dh400 per couple to include evening entertainment, dinner and unlimited beverages.

Location: Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah, When: From May 15 onwards

Spa-cation with Address Grand Creek Harbour

Enjoy the infinity pool at this property along with a 60-minute spa session. You can also enjoy the hotel’s other spa facilities. If you are planning something romantic, they also have a couple’s treatment room. The package costs Dh650 per person

Location: Address Grand Creek Harbour, When: Spa hours from 10am to 10pm (pool access from 7am to 7pm)

Kids go free at Yas Island

Not really a one-day offer, we think this deal is still worth your summer plans if you have children younger than 12. Summer vacations are coming up and one day at Yas Island is perfect to tire out energy of all levels and this summer, one paying adult can take one child for free to the destination. The packages include access to parks, beaches and more - depending on the booking chosen. The detailed terms and conditions are on the website of the attraction.

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, When: Ongoing