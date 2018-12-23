Dubai: The role of grandfathers is a universal one that brings unconditional love and stability to the lives of their grandchildren.
Over the weekend, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took time out of his busy schedule to play with his grandsons – taking social media by storm after posting a photo on his Instagram account.
@m.zoulakis said: “Mashallah. Precious family, your highness. God praise you and keep you safe”, while @rosannabig said: “Mashallah Shaikh. Beautiful family, many blessings to them in Dubai, UAE”.
Shaikha Manal Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum also shared a number of family photos of her three young boys while they played with their grandfather.
Just like any doting grandfather would do, Shaikh Mohammad greeted the three young boys with hugs and kisses, while the youngest one later sat on his lap and played with the traditional wooden Emirati stick.