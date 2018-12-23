Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid shared a family photo on his Instagram account with his 3.6 million followers. Image Credit: Instagram: Courtesy/@hhshkmohd
Dubai: The role of grandfathers is a universal one that brings unconditional love and stability to the lives of their grandchildren.

Over the weekend, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took time out of his busy schedule to play with his grandsons – taking social media by storm after posting a photo on his Instagram account.

@m.zoulakis said: “Mashallah. Precious family, your highness. God praise you and keep you safe”, while @rosannabig said: “Mashallah Shaikh. Beautiful family, many blessings to them in Dubai, UAE”.

Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid with his grandchildren on Instagram. Image Credit: Instagram: Courtesy/@mmbinrashid

Shaikha Manal Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum also shared a number of family photos of her three young boys while they played with their grandfather.

Shaikha Manal Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared family photos of her father with her children. Image Credit: Instagram: Courtesy/@mmbinrashid

Just like any doting grandfather would do, Shaikh Mohammad greeted the three young boys with hugs and kisses, while the youngest one later sat on his lap and played with the traditional wooden Emirati stick.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid looking at the mobile phone of his grandson. Image Credit: Instagram: Courtesy/@mmbinrashid